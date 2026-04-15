Overview Of Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Capacity Over Last Decade
|Year
|Capacity (MW)
|Annual Growth (%)
|2016
|1,184
|-
|2017
|1,194
|0.8%
|2018
|1,277
|7.0%
|2019
|1,289
|0.9%
|2020
|1,296
|0.5%
|2021
|1,316
|1.5%
|2022
|1,325
|0.7%
|2023
|1,688
|27.4%
|2024
|1,792
|6.2%
|2025
|1,826
|1.9%
The data highlights a decade of gradual development in Azerbaijan's renewable sector, with a clear acceleration in recent years, largely due to government incentives for solar and wind projects and the expansion of small hydropower facilities.
Globally, renewable energy capacity has surged from 2.02 million MW in 2016 to over 5.15 million MW in 2025. The annual global growth rates have also accelerated, with particularly strong gains in 2023 (+14.7%) and 2024 (+15%) as nations invested heavily in solar, wind, and large-scale hydro.
|Year
|Global Capacity (MW)
|Annual Growth (%)
|2016
|2,020,792
|-
|2017
|2,186,943
|8.2%
|2018
|2,357,537
|7.8%
|2019
|2,541,486
|7.8%
|2020
|2,810,899
|10.6%
|2021
|3,077,120
|9.5%
|2022
|3,379,389
|9.8%
|2023
|3,872,829
|14.7%
|2024
|4,457,340
|15.1%
|2025
|5,149,280
|15.5%
Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector shows promising signs of acceleration, particularly post-2022.
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