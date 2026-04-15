Overview Of Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Capacity Over Last Decade

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Azerbaijan's renewable energy capacity has steadily increased over the past decade, according to the latest IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency) data, Trend reports. From 2016 to 2025, Azerbaijan's total renewable energy capacity rose from 1,184 MW to 1,826 MW, marking a 54% increase over the decade. Notably, the largest annual jumps occurred in 2023 and 2024, when capacity expanded by 363 MW (2023) and 104 MW (2024), respectively - a surge of approximately 27% in 2023 alone.

Year Capacity (MW) Annual Growth (%) 2016 1,184 - 2017 1,194 0.8% 2018 1,277 7.0% 2019 1,289 0.9% 2020 1,296 0.5% 2021 1,316 1.5% 2022 1,325 0.7% 2023 1,688 27.4% 2024 1,792 6.2% 2025 1,826 1.9%

The data highlights a decade of gradual development in Azerbaijan's renewable sector, with a clear acceleration in recent years, largely due to government incentives for solar and wind projects and the expansion of small hydropower facilities.

Globally, renewable energy capacity has surged from 2.02 million MW in 2016 to over 5.15 million MW in 2025. The annual global growth rates have also accelerated, with particularly strong gains in 2023 (+14.7%) and 2024 (+15%) as nations invested heavily in solar, wind, and large-scale hydro.

Year Global Capacity (MW) Annual Growth (%) 2016 2,020,792 - 2017 2,186,943 8.2% 2018 2,357,537 7.8% 2019 2,541,486 7.8% 2020 2,810,899 10.6% 2021 3,077,120 9.5% 2022 3,379,389 9.8% 2023 3,872,829 14.7% 2024 4,457,340 15.1% 2025 5,149,280 15.5%

Azerbaijan's renewable energy sector shows promising signs of acceleration, particularly post-2022.