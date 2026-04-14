Atletico Beat Barcelona On Aggregate To Reach Champions League Semi-Finals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Ademola Lookman's first-half goal sent Atletico Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate victory over 10-man Barcelona on Tuesday.

Early strikes from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres for the Catalans had levelled the tie on aggregate before Nigeria international Lookman replied for Diego Simeone's team.

Eric Garcia's red card 11 minutes from time gave Barca an uphill challenge, having also finished the first leg with 10 men, and their 2-1 victory on the night was not enough to avoid elimination.