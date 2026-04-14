Newark DWI Attorney Rachel Kugel Explains New Jersey DWI Penalties And Defense Strategies For Breath Test Challenges

NEWARK, NJ - Drivers arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in New Jersey face serious penalties, including fines, ignition interlock requirements, and possible jail time, even on first offenses. Newark DWI attorney Rachel Kugel of The Kugel Law Firm ( ) represents clients throughout Hudson County and Northern New Jersey by challenging breath test results and examining procedural compliance.

According to Newark DWI attorney Rachel Kugel, New Jersey law makes it illegal to drive while intoxicated under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50. The state uses the term DWI rather than DUI, though they mean the same thing. Drivers can be charged with DWI if blood alcohol content reaches 0.08% or higher, or if impaired by any substance affecting driving ability. "New Jersey follows a per se law, which means the BAC number alone can convict you," Kugel explains. "If you test at 0.08% or above, prosecutors don't need to prove you drove poorly or looked impaired."

Newark DWI attorney Rachel Kugel emphasizes that first-offense penalties depend on BAC level. For a BAC between 0.08% and under 0.10%, penalties include fines of $250 to $400 and forfeiture of the right to drive until an ignition interlock device is installed. For BAC of 0.10% or higher, fines increase and IID installation periods extend. "The court may also impose up to 30 days jail time for first offenses," Kugel notes. "Second-offense DWI carries mandatory jail time of 48 hours to 90 days regardless of BAC level."

Kugel adds that refusing a breath test triggers a separate offense under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50.4a with its own penalties. For a first refusal, the court can impose fines and license forfeiture until an IID is installed, followed by a required installation period. "Refusing a breath test does not guarantee you will avoid a DWI conviction," she advises. "The prosecution can prove DWI through officer observations, field sobriety test results, video evidence, and witness testimony."

Driving under the influence of controlled substances falls under the same DWI statute. New Jersey law makes it illegal to drive while impaired by any intoxicating substance, including prescription medications and controlled substances. "Having a valid prescription or medical authorization doesn't protect you from charges," Kugel observes. "There is no legal limit number for most controlled substances the way there is for alcohol BAC."

Effective DWI defense requires challenging multiple elements of the state's case. Traffic stops must be supported by reasonable suspicion based on observed traffic violations or erratic driving. "If the initial stop was unlawful, all evidence obtained afterward, including breathalyzer results and field sobriety tests, may be suppressed," Kugel states.

Breath test accuracy depends on proper device calibration and maintenance. New Jersey regulations list the Alcotest 7110 MKIII and Alcotest 9510 as approved breath-testing instruments for evidential testing. "Your attorney can request maintenance and calibration records to check if the device was functioning properly when you took the test," Kugel explains. "Medical conditions like GERD, acid reflux, or diabetes may cause falsely high results."

New Jersey law requires officers to observe defendants continuously for 20 minutes before administering breath tests. During this observation period, individuals cannot eat, drink, smoke, vomit, or belch, as any of these actions could contaminate results. "If the officer didn't follow this observation period or got interrupted, you may be able to challenge the test," Kugel advises.

Long-term consequences of DWI convictions extend beyond fines and license suspension. Employment impacts affect jobs involving driving or background checks, and professional licensing boards may impose discipline. Insurance costs increase significantly, and New Jersey expungement law does not apply to Title 39 motor-vehicle offenses, meaning DWI convictions generally cannot be expunged.

For those facing DWI charges throughout Jersey City, Newark, Hoboken, and courts across Hudson County and Essex County, contacting an experienced DWI defense attorney may provide strategic representation and procedural challenge opportunities.

About The Kugel Law Firm:

The Kugel Law Firm is a Newark-based law firm focused exclusively on DWI and DUI defense in New York and New Jersey. Led by attorney Rachel Kugel, a member of the National College for DUI Defense and the DUI Defense Lawyers Association, the firm handles cases in Jersey City Municipal Court, Newark Municipal Court, and municipal courts throughout Hudson County, Essex County, and Northern New Jersey. For consultations, call (973) 854-0098.

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