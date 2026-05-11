Qatar, Ukraine Discuss Enhancing Trade Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: First Vice Chairman of Qatar Chamber (QC) Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari received yesterday at the Chamber's headquarters, H E Andrii Kuzmenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Qatar, in the presence of Dmytro Khodorovskyi, Head of the Trade Mission at the Embassy.

The meeting focused on economic and trade relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to exploring opportunities for cooperation and partnership between the private sectors on both sides.

For his part, Mohamed bin Tawar stressed that relations between Qatar and Ukraine are distinguished and witnessing remarkable growth, noting the promising opportunities for cooperation between Qatari and Ukrainian companies across various sectors, particularly food security and agriculture.

He affirmed Qatar Chamber's keenness to strengthen cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and encourage the exchange of expertise and joint investments, highlighting the private sector's key role in boosting bilateral trade exchange, which remains below the aspired level.

In turn, the Ukrainian Ambassador expressed his country's aspiration to further strengthen cooperation between the Ukrainian and Qatari business communities. He noted that a memorandum of understanding had been signed between the chambers of the two countries, stressing the Ukraine Chamber's keenness to renew it with the aim to enhance cooperation and explore partnership opportunities in several sectors.