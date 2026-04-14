Custom Wine Totes Expands Wholesale Wine Tote Solutions For Wineries, Corporate Gifting, And High-Volume Events

United States - April 14, 2026 - Custom Wine Totes, a leading supplier of customizable wine packaging, is strengthening its position in the B2B market with expanded wholesale and bulk wine tote solutions designed for wineries, corporate gifting programs, retailers, and large-scale event buyers.

As demand grows for branded, reusable packaging that balances presentation, durability, and cost efficiency, Custom Wine Totes is delivering scalable solutions tailored to high-volume procurement without compromising design or quality.

Built for Bulk: Scalable Wine Tote Solutions for Trade Buyers

Custom Wine Totes offers a wide range of wine tote bags engineered specifically for wholesale buyers. The platform supports bulk orders across multiple industries, including wineries, distributors, hospitality groups, event planners, and corporate gifting teams.

Wholesale buyers can access:



Competitive bulk pricing with volume discounts

Flexible minimum order quantities

Consistent production quality across large runs Dedicated support for custom branding and design

From seasonal promotions to ongoing retail packaging and event activations, the company enables businesses to source reliable, brand-aligned wine totes at scale.

“Our clients are not just ordering packaging. They are building brand experiences at scale,” said Arthur Morgan, Owner of Custom Wine Totes.“Wholesale buyers need consistency, speed, and flexibility. We've built our platform to support all three without sacrificing presentation.”

Multiple Materials Designed for High-Volume Use

To support different use cases and budgets, Custom Wine Totes provides wholesale wine totes across a range of materials:



Canvas for premium retail and gifting

Felt for structured, elevated presentation

Jute and Burlap for eco-conscious branding

Non-Woven for cost-effective, high-volume campaigns Washable Kraft for modern, durable aesthetics

Each material is available in multiple bottle formats, including 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6-bottle configurations, with optional dividers for safe transport and merchandising.

This flexibility allows businesses to align packaging with both brand positioning and operational needs, whether for luxury gifting or large-scale promotional distribution.

Custom Branding at Scale

Custom Wine Totes supports a wide range of branding methods suitable for bulk production, including screen printing, embroidery, heat transfer, debossing, and patch applications.

These options enable businesses to maintain strong brand visibility across thousands of units while ensuring durability throughout repeated use.

For many wholesale buyers, reusable totes serve as a long-term marketing asset rather than a one-time packaging solution.

“When a tote is reused, your brand continues to travel,” added Morgan.“That's especially powerful for bulk orders, where every unit becomes an ongoing touchpoint.”

Designed for Reuse, Built for Brand Longevity

Reusable wine totes are increasingly replacing disposable packaging in both retail and corporate environments. Custom Wine Totes focuses on durable construction and practical design to ensure each tote remains functional well beyond its initial use.

This approach supports:



Extended brand exposure

Reduced packaging waste Improved perceived value of wine and gifts

For businesses operating at scale, this translates into both marketing and sustainability advantages.

Supporting Wineries, Events, and Corporate Programs

Custom Wine Totes wholesale offering is widely used across:



Winery tasting rooms and wine club shipments

Corporate gifting and client appreciation programs

Weddings, private events, and large-scale functions

Retail merchandising and seasonal campaigns Promotional giveaways and brand activations

With international fulfillment capabilities and a streamlined ordering process, the company supports both domestic and global buyers managing high-volume packaging needs.

A Platform Built for B2B Procurement

The Custom Wine Totes platform is optimized for wholesale buyers, offering:



Bulk pricing visibility

Free design and customization support

Fast production timelines Reliable shipping options, including international delivery

Backed by the team behind Wine-n-Gear, which has served thousands of trade customers since 2007, the company brings deep industry experience to the wine packaging space.

About Custom Wine Totes

Custom Wine Totes is a California-based supplier of customizable wine totes for B2B clients. The company specializes in wholesale and bulk wine packaging solutions for wineries, retailers, corporate gifting programs, events, and hospitality groups. Each tote is designed for durability, brand visibility, and long-term reuse, with flexible options for materials, formats, and customization.