Bangladesh Launches 'Farmers' Card' To Boost Support For Agriculture Sector

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Bangladesh launched a "Farmers' Card” scheme Tuesday aimed at expanding direct support to millions of farmers and ‌streamlining subsidies, as part of efforts to ​modernise the agriculture sector.

The ‌scheme focuses on small farmers, including ‌sharecroppers who ⁠often lack ‌access to banks and ‌other institutional support, agriculture ministry officials said.

Farmers registered ⁠under the programme will also gain access to subsidised fertiliser and seeds, agricultural machinery, low-interest loans, crop insurance and advisory services, among other benefits, cutting out intermediaries.

"If farmers of this country are well-off, if the farmers ​of this country survive, then the whole of Bangladesh will do well and the people of entire Bangladesh ‌will live well,” Prime Minister ⁠Tarique Rahman ​said at the scheme's official launch ​in Tangail district, central Bangladesh.

The event drew thousands of farmers and supporters of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, many wearing traditional straw hats to keep out the sun.

"For the first time I am feeling proud to be a farmer. This initiative will help us to grow,” said Julekha Akhter, ‌who has a small ‌piece of land ⁠in Tangail that she cultivates.

The scheme will ⁠be rolled out ⁠in phases, beginning with a pilot covering more than 22,000 farmers in selected areas.

The government plans to expand it nationwide over the next five years, ultimately bringing approximately 27.5mn farmers under ​the system, Rahman said.

The scheme will also connect farmers to digital information on the weather, market prices and crop management, helping improve productivity and planning.

Agriculture remains a cornerstone of Bangladesh's economy, contributing around 11-12% of gross domestic product and employing a large share of the workforce in ‌a country ​of 175mn people.

farmers subsidies