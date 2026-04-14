When traditional soccer training is limited by issues such as unstable manual ball feeding and single ball path, the industry's first AI-powered smart soccer ball launcher has effectively broken this dilemma. With a top ball speed of 138 Km/h and core curved ball technology, it has become an exclusive and powerful tool for professional soccer players in actual combat, injecting disruptive technological power into professional players and advanced practitioners, and comprehensively reshaping the industry norms of smart soccer training.







This high-performance equipment is equipped with a full-function multi-modal intelligent ball launching system, which not only allows free editing and combination of thousands of basic ball paths such as fixed-point balls, forward and backward balls, spinning balls, and random balls, but also realizes the industry's first precise curved ball simulation technology. It can perfectly replicate core curved ball paths in actual combat such as banana balls, knuckle balls, and dipping balls. Whether it's set-piece tactical drills, wing cross simulations, or long-range shooting power training, it can meet the diversified needs from basic skill polishing to high-intensity actual combat confrontation, making each training session highly consistent with the logical of actual competition scenarios.







Five core technological highlights drive industry innovation:



The maximum speed of 138 Km/h can match the strength of world top players, prompting athletes to hone their instantaneous reaction ability in super actual combat scenarios;

The multi-angle rotation design can accurately simulate the all-round passing and shooting trajectories of real players on the field, completely getting rid of the mode of mechanical repetitive training;

It can specially improve athletes' ability to handle complex curved balls;

The intelligent timing calibration technology can achieve precise control of millimeter-level landing points, and can accurately launch balls in any area of the entire field; It can intelligently adapt to different training scenarios, becoming an all-weather intelligent auxiliary equipment for strikers to enhance shooting accuracy, midfielders to polish passing and receiving cooperation, defenders to improve interception reaction training, and goalkeepers to enhance special save training.













Whether it's optimizing the shooting angle of forwards, controlling the passing and receiving rhythm of midfield cores, or improving the interception and prediction ability of defenders, targeted breakthroughs can be achieved through thousands of customized ball path combinations. Data shows that after 3 months of training with this equipment, athletes' success rate in handling curved balls has increased by 32%, reaction speed has shortened by 28%, and the stability of technical movements and adaptability to actual combat have both achieved qualitative improvement.







This industry-leading smart soccer ball launcher is developed by Siboasi, a leading enterprise in the ball launcher field with 20 years of deep cultivation. As a national high-tech enterprise, Siboasi has 461 core patent technologies, and has built a full-category intelligent ball launching robot system covering soccer, badminton, table tennis, volleyball, and basketball. Its products are sold in more than 150 countries and regions, and have become the preferred equipment for global professional events and professional clubs. From AI algorithm innovation to full-scenario actual combat adaptation, Siboasi relies on continuously iterating hardcore technology to help every soccer enthusiast break through technical bottlenecks and move towards the top arena.







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