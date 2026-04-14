403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, UAE Unite to Restore Navigation Through Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed Tuesday to maintain close coordination in pursuit of restored shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz, as diplomatic pressure mounts following Washington's imposition of a naval blockade on the critical waterway.
According to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement, the two ministers exchanged assessments of the deteriorating situation across the Persian Gulf region in the wake of US-Iran talks held over the weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Both diplomats called for an "immediate cessation and non-resumption of all military actions," the statement said, while also pressing for continued diplomatic engagement to resolve the crisis triggered by the US-Israeli offensive against Iran — a campaign that has claimed more than 3,300 lives since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered last week.
"The ministers expressed a common opinion on the inadmissibility of causing harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure in the states of the region," the statement said.
It further noted that the two diplomats "agreed to remain in contact in order to help identify ways towards a sustainable settlement and the restoration of normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and other regional waterways."
The call came directly in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's announcement of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which took effect at 1400 GMT Monday — a move that followed the collapse of US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad, which opened Saturday and broke off without agreement early Sunday.
According to a Russian Foreign Ministry statement, the two ministers exchanged assessments of the deteriorating situation across the Persian Gulf region in the wake of US-Iran talks held over the weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan.
Both diplomats called for an "immediate cessation and non-resumption of all military actions," the statement said, while also pressing for continued diplomatic engagement to resolve the crisis triggered by the US-Israeli offensive against Iran — a campaign that has claimed more than 3,300 lives since Feb. 28, before a fragile two-week ceasefire was brokered last week.
"The ministers expressed a common opinion on the inadmissibility of causing harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure in the states of the region," the statement said.
It further noted that the two diplomats "agreed to remain in contact in order to help identify ways towards a sustainable settlement and the restoration of normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and other regional waterways."
The call came directly in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's announcement of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which took effect at 1400 GMT Monday — a move that followed the collapse of US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad, which opened Saturday and broke off without agreement early Sunday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment