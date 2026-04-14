Anita Hassanandani Turns 45, Says She's Become 'Little Wiser, A Little Sassier'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Television star Anita Hassanandani turned 45 on the 14th of April, and rang in her special day with a fun and heartfelt note, that embraced life with being“ 'little wiser and sassier.'

Anita reflected on her journey while adding a playful twist through her caption and video.

In the video shared by Anita, she is seen running away from her birthday cake, which features a prominent“45” topper, that hints at her age.

She wrote,“45 & still running... from calories, chaos, and occasionally... my own cake

But honestly? If this cake is chasing me, it's probably because life has been this sweet.

Grateful for every laugh line, every lesson, every moment that shaped this beautiful, full life.

A little wiser, a little sassier, and a whole lot more content.”

Her husband Rohit Reddy also penned a heartfelt note for her on his social media account.

Sharing romantic pictures of them both, he wrote,“To the one who fills every room with happiness cheers to you, and to the beautiful year ahead. Love you, baby.”

The pictures shared by Rohit look adorable with the birthday girl smiling from her heart and blushing as he gives a peck on her cheek.

Talking about Anita Hassanandani on her personal front, she is a mother to Aaravv Reddy who was born in 2021. The actress married businessman Rohit Reddy in 2013.

Professionally, Anita is a popular face on Indian television, and has delivered umpteen number memorable performances.

She was most popular as Shagun Arora in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

In the same show, her character was admired for her chic style of sarees and especially blouses.

The actress was also widely loved for her portrayal of the vamp Shesha in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin.

Apart from television, Anita has also featured in movies like Kucch To Hai, Krishna Cottage, Yeh Dil.

Anita who earlier went by the screen name Natasha, has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 25 years.

–IANS

rd/