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Iran Speaker Lauds Pope Leo Over Opposition to US-Israel War
(MENAFN) Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has expressed support for Pope Leo XIV, praising his stance against the US-Israeli war on Iran and saying his position “inspires millions” amid growing regional tensions.
In a message shared on social media, Qalibaf applauded the pope’s remarks opposing the conflict and framed his position as a moral stand against violence.
“Honoring Pope Leo’s fearless stand! ‘I have no fear’ echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents,” he wrote.
He further said the pope’s leadership serves as inspiration for many and thanked him for what he described as a message of moral clarity.
The comments come after Iranian officials publicly defended the pope in response to criticism from US President Donald Trump.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also condemned remarks seen as insulting toward the pontiff, stressing that disrespect toward religious figures such as Jesus is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the pope’s calls for peace and framing them as aligned with universal moral and humanitarian principles.
In a message shared on social media, Qalibaf applauded the pope’s remarks opposing the conflict and framed his position as a moral stand against violence.
“Honoring Pope Leo’s fearless stand! ‘I have no fear’ echoes as he condemns the war crimes of Israel and the US. This slogan lights the path for all who refuse to stay silent on the killing of innocents,” he wrote.
He further said the pope’s leadership serves as inspiration for many and thanked him for what he described as a message of moral clarity.
The comments come after Iranian officials publicly defended the pope in response to criticism from US President Donald Trump.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also condemned remarks seen as insulting toward the pontiff, stressing that disrespect toward religious figures such as Jesus is unacceptable and should not be tolerated.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the pope’s calls for peace and framing them as aligned with universal moral and humanitarian principles.
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