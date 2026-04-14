Horison Credit Strengthens Commitment As Leading Licensed Money Lender In Chinatown Singapore With Expanded Fast Loan Services

Singapore - April 13, 2026 - Horison Credit, a trusted Ministry of Law licensed lender in Singapore, continues to provide essential fast loan solutions in the heart of Chinatown. As a licensed money lender in Chinatown, Horison Credit stands out for delivering reliable personal loan in Chinatown Singapore options that address urgent financial needs among both foreign workers and local residents. The company's focus on quick approval loan in Chinatown and legal money lender in Chinatown services ensures that borrowers receive transparent, compliant, and efficient support when seeking short term loan in Singapore or longer-term personal financing.

Established in 2008 and operating for over 17 years, Horison Credit Pte. Ltd. holds Ministry of Law licence number 4/2026. The company remains fully compliant with the Moneylenders Act and Moneylenders Rules, reinforcing its position as a legal money lender in Chinatown that prioritises borrower protection and regulatory adherence. Horison Credit's Chinatown office at 1 Park Road #01-15, People's Park Complex, Singapore 059108, places the licensed lender near Chinatown MRT (NE4/DT19) Exit C, making it easily accessible for clients arriving via public transport. The location, just a three-minute walk from the MRT station and close to Maxwell MRT and Outram Park MRT, enhances convenience for those searching for a licensed lender near Chinatown MRT.

Horison Credit specialises in fast loan in Chinatown Singapore offerings tailored to the diverse needs of the local community and foreign workforce. Foreigner loan in Singapore has become increasingly important as Singapore hosts a large number of Work Permit, S Pass, and E Pass holders who require reliable financial support during emergencies, medical treatments, education expenses, or relocation costs. As a provider of loan for foreigners in Singapore, Horison Credit ensures that eligible foreign residents with stable employment and valid work passes can access unsecured personal loans through a streamlined process that emphasises speed and legality.

The company's easy loan for foreigners in Singapore solutions cater specifically to foreign domestic workers, professionals on employment passes, and other expatriates residing in Singapore. Borrowing limits adhere strictly to Ministry of Law guidelines: foreigners earning less than $10,000 annually may access up to $500, while those earning between $10,000 and $20,000 may borrow up to $3,000. Foreigners with annual income of $20,000 or more qualify for loans up to six times their monthly income. These parameters, combined with Horison Credit's commitment to transparency, position the firm as a dependable Ministry of Law licensed lender in Singapore for borrowers who need to borrow money legally in Singapore without unnecessary delays.

Locals and permanent residents also benefit from the company's personal loan in Chinatown Singapore services. Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 21 and above with stable income qualify for loans based on similar income thresholds, ensuring equitable access. Whether the requirement involves debt consolidation, home furnishing, travel, or unforeseen expenses, Horison Credit delivers short term loan in Singapore options with flexible repayment plans designed to align with individual income levels.

A key differentiator for Horison Credit lies in its emphasis on quick approval loan in Chinatown. Applicants can initiate the process online through the company's website at com, completing the initial submission in under two minutes. Loan officers then conduct verification promptly, often providing in-principle approval within minutes. The mandatory face-to-face meeting at the Chinatown office allows for identity confirmation, document review, and contract signing, after which approved funds are disbursed on the same day whenever possible. This efficient workflow supports fast loan in Chinatown Singapore demands while maintaining full compliance with legal requirements that prohibit purely remote approvals.

Required documentation remains straightforward and consistent with Ministry of Law standards. Singapore citizens and permanent residents typically present their NRIC, recent payslips or CPF statements, and proof of residence such as utility bills. Foreign applicants seeking foreigner loan in Singapore or easy loan for foreigners in Singapore must additionally provide valid work passes, passports, tenancy agreements where applicable, and proof of employment. Horison Credit's team reviews these materials swiftly, enabling most clients to complete the entire process and receive cash within one working day when documents are ready.

As a legal money lender in Chinatown, Horison Credit adheres to capped interest rates of up to four percent per month on a reducing balance basis and administrative fees not exceeding ten percent of the principal, in line with regulatory caps. Late fees remain limited to a maximum of sixty dollars per month. These safeguards protect borrowers and underscore the company's role as a responsible Ministry of Law licensed lender in Singapore. The firm also assesses the Total Debt Servicing Ratio to ensure repayment remains sustainable and does not exceed fifty-five percent of gross monthly income when combined with existing obligations.

Convenience remains central to Horison Credit's operations. The centrally located office in People's Park Complex sits opposite Chinatown MRT and near Clarke Quay Central, Maxwell Food Centre, New Bridge Road, and Eu Tong Sen Street. Operating hours from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, accommodate working professionals and foreign workers with varying schedules. Clients seeking a licensed money lender in Chinatown appreciate the walk-in accessibility and personalised guidance from experienced loan advisors who clearly explain terms in the applicant's language.

Horison Credit's track record reflects strong community trust. The company has earned consistent five-star reviews from thousands of satisfied customers who highlight the speed, transparency, and professionalism of its services. Many clients return for repeat borrowing or refer colleagues, reinforcing Horison Credit's reputation as the preferred provider of fast loan in Chinatown Singapore and reliable personal loan in Chinatown Singapore solutions.

Beyond personal loans, Horison Credit extends its expertise to business loans, debt consolidation, and specialised products such as maid loans for foreign domestic workers. These offerings address a broad spectrum of financial requirements while maintaining the same high standards of compliance and customer care. The company's loan calculator on its website further assists potential borrowers in estimating monthly repayments, promoting informed decision-making.

In an environment where unlicensed lending poses significant risks, Horison Credit's status as a Ministry of Law licensed lender in Singapore provides reassurance. The company strongly encourages individuals to verify any moneylender's credentials against the official Ministry of Law registry before proceeding. By choosing a licensed money lender in Chinatown such as Horison Credit, borrowers avoid illegal practices and gain access to regulated, ethical financing that prioritises long-term financial well-being.

Horison Credit remains dedicated to serving the evolving needs of Singapore's multicultural population. With continued investment in streamlined processes and adherence to the highest regulatory standards, the firm solidifies its role as a cornerstone provider of foreigner loan in Singapore, quick approval loan in Chinatown, and short term loan in Singapore services. Foreign workers holding Work Permit, S Pass, or E Pass, alongside local residents facing urgent financial requirements, consistently turn to Horison Credit for fast, legal, and reliable outcomes.

About Horison Credit

Horison Credit is a Ministry of Law licensed money lender in Singapore, operating from its flagship office in Chinatown. Since 2008, the company has delivered fast, transparent, and compliant loan solutions to locals and foreigners alike. With a firm commitment to regulatory excellence and customer satisfaction, Horison Credit continues to set the benchmark for legal money lender in Chinatown services across Singapore.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.