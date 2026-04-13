Dermatology Devices Market To Reach $25.6 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Skin Cancer Incidence And Aesthetic Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, rising demand for aesthetic procedures, skin disease treatment, and advanced diagnostic technologies is driving robust market growth.”

Boston, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dermatology devices market is projected to grow from $14.4 billion in 2024 to $25.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2025 to 2030, according to Dermatology Devices: Global Markets, a new report from BCC Research.

Key Findings

. Market Growth: The dermatology devices sector will expand at 10.4% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by rising global skin cancer incidence and increasing consumer demand for aesthetic procedures

. Regional Leadership: North America dominates the market with 52.3% share, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of innovative dermatological technologies

. Demographic Driver: Aging populations worldwide are creating sustained demand for dermatological treatments, particularly in developed markets

. Technology Advancement: Breakthrough platforms including picosecond lasers, dual-wavelength systems like SPLENDOR X, and 3D bioprinting technology are expanding treatment capabilities

. Economic Expansion: Rising disposable incomes and urbanization in Asia-Pacific markets are accelerating adoption of both medical and aesthetic dermatological procedures

. Competitive Landscape: Key players include Cynosure Lutronic, Lumenis Be Ltd., Alma Lasers, Solta Medical (Bausch Health), El. S.p.A., Candela Corp., and Cutera Inc.

Market Drivers

The dermatology devices market is experiencing robust growth driven by converging demographic and technological forces. Rising skin cancer incidence globally has created urgent demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment devices, while an aging population requires increasingly sophisticated dermatological interventions. Simultaneously, growing consumer emphasis on personal appearance enhancement-amplified by social media influence-is driving substantial growth in the aesthetic procedures segment.

Technological innovation is accelerating market expansion through breakthrough platforms including fractional laser systems for hair loss treatment, real-time sub-surface skin imaging, and multi-technology integrated platforms.

Investment Considerations

The dermatology devices sector presents compelling investment opportunities driven by structural demographic trends and technological innovation cycles. Companies developing next-generation platforms-particularly those integrating multiple technologies and addressing both medical and aesthetic applications-are well-positioned for outsize returns. However, investors should consider execution risks including medical complications, aesthetic dissatisfaction, and macroeconomic credit constraints affecting capital equipment procurement.

For more information or to download the report, visit

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

CONTACT: BCC Research LLC 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109... | +1 781-489-7301