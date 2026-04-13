NATIX Joins Autoware To Supply Multi-Camera Data To Build Open-Source End-To-End Autonomous Driving Model

HAMBURG, Germany, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a Premium Member, NATIX will provide large-scale multi-camera driving data to support Autoware's open-source end-to-end autonomous driving stack NATIX Network, a decentralized multi-camera data network for Physical AI, has joined the Autoware Foundation as a Premium Member. Through this membership, NATIX will provide large-scale multi-camera driving data to support the development of Autoware's first open-source end-to-end (E2E) autonomous driving model, including the world model components that underpin it. The Autoware Foundation brings together major players across the autonomous driving ecosystem, including AMD, AWS, Arm, Red Hat, TIER IV, Capgemini, to build the world's leading open-source autonomous driving software stack.

For years, autonomous driving systems were built as modular pipelines where perception, mapping, prediction, planning, and control were engineered separately. While effective for early development, these architectures struggle to scale across new environments and rare edge cases. End-to-end (E2E) models take a different approach. Instead of building each component independently, a single AI model learns the full driving task directly from data, teaching the system how to see, understand, and respond as one unified policy. This approach brings autonomy a step closer to how human drivers are equipped with years of intuition about motion, danger, and social behavior before ever hitting the road.

To achieve that, autonomous systems must learn driving patterns from recorded experience, placing great importance on real-world driving data. However, industry leaders increasingly describe autonomy as a data problem, with access to large-scale and diverse visual datasets being one of the biggest barriers to open-source autonomy. Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the hardest challenges in autonomy is not getting it to“sort of work,” but closing the gap to being significantly safer than human drivers, a task that requires exposure to vast amounts of real-world driving data.

“Open-source autonomy needs access to serious real-world data as the industry moves toward end-to-end AI,” said Alireza Ghods, CEO and co-founder of NATIX.“By joining the Autoware Foundation and contributing global multi-camera driving data, we are helping the community train and validate the next generation of autonomous driving systems. NATIX brings a large and diverse open-source data set which covers many long-tail edge case scenarios. This allows us to find the data that matters most on roads across the world to build safe, introspectable, and generalizable End-to-End AI models. We're excited to begin our collaboration with NATIX and to share our technology outputs with the wider automotive and autonomous driving ecosystem," said Muhammad Zain Khawaja, Managing Director of Product at the Autoware Foundation.

Through its decentralized camera network, NATIX collects diverse multi-camera driving footage from vehicles operating across multiple continents. The dataset spans different countries, road types, weather conditions, and traffic patterns, giving AI systems exposure to the diversity of real-world driving.

Autoware plans to use this data to train its open-source end-to-end driving models, develop world models for simulation, and validate system performance across different regions and driving environments. By contributing large-scale multi-camera data, NATIX helps strengthen the foundation for open-source autonomy and supports the broader Physical AI ecosystem.

Founded in Hamburg in 2020, NATIX Network is a camera DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) powered by Solana. NATIX's VX360 taps into Tesla vehicles to collect multi-camera 360° footage, offering a game-changing solution for Physical AI (robotics and autonomous driving) applications. Meanwhile, NATIX's smartphone product“Drive&” app crowdsources smartphone cameras and collects real-time geospatial data, powering smarter mapmaking and smart city solutions. With over 270,000 drivers and over 250 million kilometers covered, NATIX operates the largest decentralized multi-camera data network globally. For more information, visit

About the Autoware Foundation

The Autoware Foundation (AWF) is a non-profit organization which is home to over 100 member companies within the autonomous driving and AI ecosystem as well as leading university research labs. AWF maintains the open-source Autoware project, which enables autonomous driving on any platform and is used by developers across the world. The Autoware project has over 12,000 Github stars, and is leveraged by leading players like ARM, AMD, AWS, TIER IV and many others.

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Alon Einhorn

NATIX

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