VR Point Launches The First 4D Full-Body VR Experience In The UAE

Dubai has added a new attraction to its growing immersive entertainment sector with the launch of VR Poin, a premium virtual reality (VR) arena offering the first full-body 4D VR experience in the UAE and MENA region.

“Our goal was not to create another VR game, but to make people truly feel as if they have stepped into another world,” said Osman Korkmaz, owner of VR Point.“Since the opening in October, we've had guests take off the headset and say they forgot they were still in Dubai, that reaction is exactly what we built this for.”

Located in Dubai, VR Point operates as a dedicated private free-roam arena designed for groups of 2 to 5 players who can move without cables or physical restrictions. The concept is built on advanced Swiss VR technology that combines full-body motion tracking including head, hands, torso and legs with tactile suits and environmental effects.

Unlike conventional VR venues, the experience integrates 4D sensory elements such as wind, heat, vibrations and scent, designed to create a heightened sense of physical presence inside the virtual world.

The launch comes as the UAE's gaming and immersive entertainment sectors experience unprecedented growth.

According to a report by Grand View Research, the VR in gaming market in the UAE is projected to reach USD 2,161 million by 2030. Furthermore, the broader immersive entertainment market in the UAE is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.5% through 2033, driven by increasing demand for location-based experiences.

“We chose Dubai because no other city in the region is investing as aggressively in the future of immersive entertainment. The Dubai Gaming Strategy 2033 confirms that we are in the right place at the right time. The response from visitors since the opening has also exceeded our expectations. By introducing high-end technology previously limited to major tech hubs in Europe and North America, VR Point supports Dubai's vision of becoming a global center for technological innovation and next-generation leisure,” Korkmaz added.

VR Point's gaming scenarios are developed specifically for its hardware system. Each session accommodates groups of two to five players, positioning the venue as an option for friends, families and corporate team-building activities.

The arena design enables participants to walk, interact and engage freely within the physical space, while motion tracking translates real-world movement into the digital environment. The addition of wind, temperature shifts and scent effects is intended to deepen realism beyond visual and audio immersion.

Sessions at VR Point start from AED 160 per player during daytime hours, with evening sessions available from AED 190. Every booking includes a private arena session with full-body VR gear, 4D sensory effects, and a dedicated game master.

With immersive entertainment gaining traction across the UAE, VR Point represents a new addition to a market that continues to prioritize next-generation, technology-led experiences.

VR Point is a premium 4D free-roam VR arena in Al Quoz's Goshi Warehouse City, Dubai's creative district, minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, offering immersive group experiences for friends, families, tourists, and corporate teams. It currently offers five distinct gaming scenarios, each lasting up to 30 minutes. Beyond gaming sessions, VR Point features a premium lounge zone with a PS5 gaming area, specialty coffee, and signature drinks including its popular 'VR Mojito,' making it suitable for extended group events and private celebrations.

The venue is open daily from 10:00 AM, with weekend hours extending to 2:00 AM. Sessions can be booked at vrpoint. Follow VR Point @vrpoint on Instagram.