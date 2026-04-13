Tejashwi Yadav Claims JD(U) Now A BJP Cell, Nitish Forced Into Rajya Sabha

'JD(U) has become a cell of BJP': Tejashwi Yadav

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a key Cabinet meeting on April 14, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday alleged that "JD(U) has become a cell of the BJP".

Speaking with ANI, the RJD leader claimed that Bihar's outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was "forced" into deciding to become a Rajya Sabha member, expressing disappointment over the move. "JD(U) is no longer JD(U); it has now become a cell of the BJP. BJP's agents are in JD(U); those very people have destroyed JD(U)... The way in which Nitish Kumar has been given a farewell is extremely heartbreaking. The person who served as Chief Minister for 20 years, and now you're deciding to send him to the Rajya Sabha. He's been forced into it," he said.

Crucial Cabinet Meeting and Resignation Buzz

Meanwhile, political developments in Bihar have gained pace. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to chair a Cabinet meeting on April 14, which is likely to be crucial. Sources said the meeting may clear several important proposals. They also indicated that this could be the last meeting of the current Council of Ministers. According to sources, Nitish Kumar may step down after the Cabinet meeting. If this happens, Bihar could have a new Chief Minister as early as April 15.

JD(U) Reaffirms Nitish Kumar's Commitment to Bihar

At the same time, Janata Dal (United) Working President and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha said that Nitish Kumar remains committed to the development of Bihar, even if he is not holding the post of Chief Minister. Jha said that the party fought the 2025-30 mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA, and the new government would continue his policies. "As far as Bihar is concerned, we contested the 2025-30 election mandate under Nitish Kumar's leadership with the support of the NDA. The Prime Minister campaigned regularly, and the new government will continue Nitish Ji's policies and work under his guidance. Even if he is not Chief Minister, his focus remains on Bihar, travelling to Delhi only for Parliament sessions," he said.

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. (ANI)

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