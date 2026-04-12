Gold And Precious Metals Rise In Azerbaijan Over The Week Amid Market Gains

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan recorded an upward trend over the past week, according to data released by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

The price of one troy ounce of gold (31.1034768 grams) increased by 168.4955 manats (approximately $99.1) or 2.1 percent during the week. The average weekly price rose by 123.5764 manats (around $72.7) or 1.6 percent compared to the previous week, reaching 8025.5164 manats (about $4,721).

Silver also posted gains, with the price of one troy ounce rising by 5.7497 manats (approximately $3.38) or 4.7 percent. The average weekly price increased by 2.67738 manats (around $1.57) or 2.2 percent, totaling 126.54988 manats (about $74.4).

Similarly, platinum prices increased by 140.505 manats (approximately $82.7) or 4.2 percent over the week. The average weekly price climbed by 119.308975 manats (around $70.2) or 3.6 percent, reaching 3429.8826 manats (about $2,018).

Palladium prices also rose, with a weekly increase of 70.8475 manats (approximately $41.7) or 2.8 percent. The average weekly price went up by 102.574175 manats (around $60.3) or 4.1 percent, amounting to 2601.5678 manats (about $1,530).

The Central Bank noted that due to the Novruz holiday on March 30, which was a non-working day, no indicators were disclosed for that date.