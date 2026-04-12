Bodinayakanur Polls: O Panneerselvam In High-Stakes Triangular Fight

Bodinayakanur is a key Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, which is set for a closely contested triangular fight, with DMK's O Panneerselvam facing AIADMK's VT Narayanasamy and TVK's S Prakash in a high-stakes battle. It has a total of 261,631 registered electors as per the 2026 electoral rolls. This includes 126,856 male voters, 134,760 female voters, and 15 voters from the third gender category.

Past Election Results

In the 2021 Assembly elections, O Panneerselvam of the AIADMK won the Bodinayakanur seat with 1,00,050 votes, securing 46.9 per cent of the total vote share. He defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Thangatamilselvan, who polled 89,029 votes (41.7 per cent), by a margin of 11,021 votes (5.2 per cent).

In the 2016 Assembly elections, O Panneerselvam won the seat with 99,531 votes, securing 49.9 per cent of the total vote share. He defeated DMK candidate S Lakshmanan, who polled 83,923 votes (42.0 per cent), by a margin of 15,608 votes (7.9 per cent). Other candidates in the fray included A Veerabadran of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), who secured 6,889 votes (3.5 per cent), V Venkateswaran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who received 3,250 votes (1.6 per cent), and P Anbalagan of Naam Tamilar Katchi, who polled 1,324 votes (0.7 per cent).

Constituency Profile and Voter Dynamics

Bodinayakanur is regarded as a high-profile constituency marked by strong leadership influence, long-standing party loyalties, and intense ground-level mobilisation at the booth level. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa made her debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from this seat in 1989.

Voting patterns in the constituency are largely influenced by agrarian communities, plantation workers, traders, and a growing urban workforce. Local social alliances, caste equations, and strong grassroots leadership networks play a crucial role in determining outcomes, often having a greater impact than broader state-level political narratives.

State Election Overview

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

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