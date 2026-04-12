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Iran Delegation Meets Pakistan PM Before US Talks in Islamabad
(MENAFN) Members of Iran’s delegation in Islamabad are scheduled to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before entering discussions with U.S. representatives later in the day.
According to reports, this meeting is part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing a lasting end to the conflict that erupted on Feb. 28.
As stated by reports, the meeting between the Iranian officials and the Pakistani premier is expected to take place at the prime minister’s office.
Iran’s delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Pakistan’s capital earlier and includes senior figures such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and National Security Council deputy Ali Bagheri Kani, along with other officials.
On the American side, Vice President JD Vance is leading the delegation, accompanied by key representatives including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
According to available information, both delegations, along with their accompanying teams, are being accommodated in various hotels and facilities across Islamabad.
Preparations in the city have included securing multiple venues, including the prime minister’s office, a private hotel, and a designated high-security location where the talks are scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT, according to reports.
Pakistan is facilitating these major negotiations, which are expected to take place through both direct and indirect channels. Referred to as the “Islamabad Talks,” they are widely regarded as the most significant engagement between the United States and Iran since 1979, taking place against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire and ongoing efforts to resolve a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.
According to reports, this meeting is part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing a lasting end to the conflict that erupted on Feb. 28.
As stated by reports, the meeting between the Iranian officials and the Pakistani premier is expected to take place at the prime minister’s office.
Iran’s delegation, headed by Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf, arrived in Pakistan’s capital earlier and includes senior figures such as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and National Security Council deputy Ali Bagheri Kani, along with other officials.
On the American side, Vice President JD Vance is leading the delegation, accompanied by key representatives including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
According to available information, both delegations, along with their accompanying teams, are being accommodated in various hotels and facilities across Islamabad.
Preparations in the city have included securing multiple venues, including the prime minister’s office, a private hotel, and a designated high-security location where the talks are scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT, according to reports.
Pakistan is facilitating these major negotiations, which are expected to take place through both direct and indirect channels. Referred to as the “Islamabad Talks,” they are widely regarded as the most significant engagement between the United States and Iran since 1979, taking place against the backdrop of a fragile ceasefire and ongoing efforts to resolve a prolonged conflict in the Middle East.
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