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PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Asha Bhosle's Death, Calls Her 'Iconic And Versatile' Voice Of India

PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Asha Bhosle's Death, Calls Her 'Iconic And Versatile' Voice Of India


2026-04-12 05:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Asha Bhosle, describing her as one of India's most legendary and versatile vocalists. He highlighted that her remarkable career, spanning many decades, greatly enriched India's cultural legacy and moved audiences worldwide.

He also recalled her soulful and energetic musical contributions, noting that her voice remained timeless in its appeal. The Prime Minister shared that he would always value his personal interactions with her and extended heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and admirers, adding that her music will continue to inspire future generations.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

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Live Mint

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