PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Asha Bhosle's Death, Calls Her 'Iconic And Versatile' Voice Of India
He also recalled her soulful and energetic musical contributions, noting that her voice remained timeless in its appeal. The Prime Minister shared that he would always value his personal interactions with her and extended heartfelt condolences to her family, fans, and admirers, adding that her music will continue to inspire future generations.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
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