Esports Nations Cup 2026 Unveils 16-Game Lineup For Riyadh Debut

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Esports Foundation (EF) confirmed the complete 16-game lineup for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC), the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 2–29, 2026.

More than 100,000 players are expected to compete in hundreds of qualification events across 100 markets throughout 2026 for the opportunity to represent their nation and territory at the global stage.

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The ENC 2026 edition will feature 16 game titles, reflecting the diversity of the global esports: Apex Legends, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, EA SPORTS FC, Fatal Fury, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG MOBILE, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Trackmania, and VALORANT.

“The full ENC 2026 games lineup wasn't built around the biggest titles alone, but to create the broadest possible footprint,” said Fabian Scheuermann, Chief Games Officer at the Esports Foundation.

“No single game can do that - different titles reach different regions and communities, and bringing them together is what makes the ENC truly open. The same applies to national reach: some titles open pathways in a few countries, some extend across dozens. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, we're creating a shared stage for millions of people, opening opportunities for talent to break through and giving communities a reason to rally behind their teams, bringing esports to every corner of the world.”

The ENC introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format. By enabling countries and territories to organise their teams, develop talent pathways and compete on a global stage, the ENC provides a structured framework for expanding participation and strengthening esports ecosystems worldwide.

The ENC is backed by a $45 million funding commitment, including a $20 million prize pool paid directly to players and coaches across 16 titles. With equal pay per player and coach for the same finishing position, first place awards $50,000 per player, with $30,000 for second place and $15,000 for third place, ensuring a consistent and transparent prize structure across the competition.

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