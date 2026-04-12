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Abu Dhabi Crown Prince To Begin China Visit To Boost Ties, Cooperation

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince To Begin China Visit To Boost Ties, Cooperation


2026-04-12 04:14:10
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Crown Prince will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, business leaders and prominent economic partners from the UAE
    By: WAM

    Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is to begin an official visit to China on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

    This trip would be part of the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation serving mutual interests for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

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    The visit aims to further advance cooperation and elevate the longstanding ties between the UAE and China, underpinned by a comprehensive strategic partnership spanning key priority sectors.

    Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders and prominent economic partners from the UAE.

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Khaleej Times

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