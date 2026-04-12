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US Intelligence Claims China Plans to Supply Air Defense Systems to Iran
(MENAFN) Recent intelligence assessments indicate that China could be preparing to provide Iran with additional air defense equipment in the near future, even as a sensitive ceasefire with the United States remains in effect. According to reports citing individuals familiar with these findings, such developments may unfold in the coming weeks.
As stated by reports, Iran might be using the current pause in hostilities to replenish parts of its military inventory, potentially with backing from strategic allies.
The same information suggests that China may be attempting to route any such transfers through intermediary countries in order to obscure their origin.
The equipment referenced includes shoulder-fired anti-aircraft systems, commonly known as MANPADS, which are designed to target low-altitude aircraft.
According to reports, these weapons previously posed a significant asymmetric challenge to U.S. forces during the five-week conflict, particularly against aircraft operating at lower altitudes, and could present similar risks if fighting resumes.
A representative from China’s embassy in Washington rejected the claims, stating: “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”
The spokesperson further added: “As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions.”
These reports come as a two-week truce, implemented earlier in the week following intense fighting that began on Feb. 28, continues to hold while diplomatic efforts seek a longer-term resolution.
As stated by reports, Iran might be using the current pause in hostilities to replenish parts of its military inventory, potentially with backing from strategic allies.
The same information suggests that China may be attempting to route any such transfers through intermediary countries in order to obscure their origin.
The equipment referenced includes shoulder-fired anti-aircraft systems, commonly known as MANPADS, which are designed to target low-altitude aircraft.
According to reports, these weapons previously posed a significant asymmetric challenge to U.S. forces during the five-week conflict, particularly against aircraft operating at lower altitudes, and could present similar risks if fighting resumes.
A representative from China’s embassy in Washington rejected the claims, stating: “China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue.”
The spokesperson further added: “As a responsible major country, China consistently fulfills its international obligations. We urge the US side to refrain from making baseless allegations, maliciously drawing connections, and engaging in sensationalism; we hope that relevant parties will do more to help de-escalate tensions.”
These reports come as a two-week truce, implemented earlier in the week following intense fighting that began on Feb. 28, continues to hold while diplomatic efforts seek a longer-term resolution.
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