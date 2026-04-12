UAE Launches Microgrid Systems To Reduce Energy Consumption, Cut Emissions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) has launched microgrid systems, marking a significant step forward in reinforcing the UAE's approach to building a smart, resilient, and adaptive energy ecosystem.

The project is the first of its kind in the UAE and was developed and implemented in 2025 at the Ministry headquarters in Sharjah to strengthen national preparedness for electricity outage scenarios during emergencies and crises.

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It adopts an integrated operational model that combines clean energy generation, energy storage, and advanced digital energy management solutions.

“This project reflects a transformative shift in building-level energy management – from a conventional model dependent on the central grid to a smart, decentralised model with independent operational capability. It enhances the reliability of electricity supply and the continuity of vital services, while also improving resource efficiency and reducing costs and emissions,” said Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI.

He added:“During its pilot phase, the project delivered tangible operational, environmental, and economic results, including a reduction in annual energy consumption of approximately 362,000 kilowatt-hours, annual financial savings of nearly Dh110,000, and a reduction of 76 tons of carbon emissions per year. It also increased the contribution of solar energy to 30 per cent of the total electrical load. Importantly, the project achieved 100 per cent operational resilience in the event of sudden power outages, ensuring uninterrupted services.”

Al Olama elaborated that the microgrid project represents a qualitative leap in the way building energy systems are planned and operated, reflecting the UAE's direction towards a smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

“We are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also establishing an integrated national model that ensures the continuity of vital services under all conditions and strengthens infrastructure readiness to address future challenges.”

The UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) will scale up its microgrid systems following the success of the pilot application.

Al Olama said the next phase would focus on expanding the initiative nationwide, alongside the development of a national technical and regulatory guide to establish governance frameworks and technical standards for microgrid deployment. This would help unify efforts and strengthen integration between federal and local entities, as well as the private sector.

He emphasised that the project's outcomes demonstrate that investment in smart energy solutions is no longer optional, but a strategic necessity to enhance energy security, reduce costs and emissions, and improve resource efficiency.

He added that the Ministry is currently working, in cooperation with partners across the government and private sectors, to expand the implementation of this model across the UAE, thereby accelerating the transition towards resilient, decentralised energy networks that support both competitiveness and sustainability.

He concluded by noting that the project forms part of a comprehensive national vision aimed at reshaping the UAE's energy landscape through the adoption of innovative solutions based on renewable energy and advanced digital technologies. The initiative will enhance infrastructure efficiency, reduce the country's carbon footprint, and further position the UAE as a global model for the development of future-ready, sustainable, and resilient energy systems.

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