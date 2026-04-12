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Iran-US Islamabad Talks Yield No Breakthrough
(MENAFN) Iran acknowledged Sunday that its high-stakes indirect negotiations with the United States ended without a breakthrough, with Tehran's top diplomatic spokesman framing the outcome as predictable given the deep well of mutual suspicion between the two sides.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that the failure to clinch a deal during a single session in Islamabad was entirely unsurprising — and that nobody had genuinely anticipated otherwise.
"These talks were held in an atmosphere dominated not only by distrust but also by doubt and suspicion, following a 40-day war initiated for the second time within nine months by the US and Israel," he said. "Therefore, it is natural that no agreement was reached in a single meeting. In any case, no one had such an expectation."
The Pakistan-mediated negotiations stretched approximately 21 hours before both delegations parted ways without a joint statement or confirmed path forward. Baqaei further noted that the complexity of the agenda — particularly issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and volatile regional dynamics — had deepened the difficulty of the discussions.
He stopped short of confirming whether additional rounds of dialogue were being planned.
In a separate post on X, Baqaei offered a broader account of what had been discussed at the table over the preceding day.
"In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region."
He also placed the burden of progress squarely on Washington, warning that any diplomatic advancement hinged on the opposing side's conduct.
"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.
Baqaei also extended formal gratitude to Islamabad for facilitating the sensitive encounter, thanking the "government and the warm-hearted and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and their benevolent efforts in advancing this process."
Shortly after, an Iranian news agency confirmed that the Iranian delegation had already left Pakistani soil, with no timeline provided for the next round of engagement.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that the failure to clinch a deal during a single session in Islamabad was entirely unsurprising — and that nobody had genuinely anticipated otherwise.
"These talks were held in an atmosphere dominated not only by distrust but also by doubt and suspicion, following a 40-day war initiated for the second time within nine months by the US and Israel," he said. "Therefore, it is natural that no agreement was reached in a single meeting. In any case, no one had such an expectation."
The Pakistan-mediated negotiations stretched approximately 21 hours before both delegations parted ways without a joint statement or confirmed path forward. Baqaei further noted that the complexity of the agenda — particularly issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and volatile regional dynamics — had deepened the difficulty of the discussions.
He stopped short of confirming whether additional rounds of dialogue were being planned.
In a separate post on X, Baqaei offered a broader account of what had been discussed at the table over the preceding day.
"In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region."
He also placed the burden of progress squarely on Washington, warning that any diplomatic advancement hinged on the opposing side's conduct.
"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," he added.
Baqaei also extended formal gratitude to Islamabad for facilitating the sensitive encounter, thanking the "government and the warm-hearted and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and their benevolent efforts in advancing this process."
Shortly after, an Iranian news agency confirmed that the Iranian delegation had already left Pakistani soil, with no timeline provided for the next round of engagement.
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