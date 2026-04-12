Twelve Ukrainian Defenders From Azov And Kara-Dag Brigades Return From Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by commander of the 1st National Guard Corps and brigadier general Denys Prokopenko, Ukrinform reports.

“As part of the Easter prisoner swap, 12 prisoners of war from the Azov National Guard Corps returned to Ukraine: 11 servicemen of the Azov brigade and one serviceman of the Kara-Dag brigade,” Prokopenko said.

He noted that the freed soldiers had spent nearly four years in Russian prisons, enduring severe pressure and torture.

“Friends, welcome back to your homeland. You are an example of courage, bravery, and iron will,” he said, adding that the servicemen will now undergo rehabilitation and reunite with their families.

Prokopenko also thanked all institutions and partners involved in prisoner exchanges, including the President of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defense Intelligence Directorate, as well as international partners facilitating negotiations.

He stressed that efforts continue at all levels to bring every Ukrainian prisoner home.

SSU releases exclusive footage of latestexchange

As reported earlier, 175 Ukrainian military personnel and seven civilians returned from Russian captivity as part of the April 11 exchange.