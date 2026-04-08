QNB Net Profit Surges 2% To QR4.33Bn In Q1 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced its results for the three months ended 31 March 2026.

Net profit for the three months ended 31 March 2026 reached QAR4.33 billion (USD1.19 billion), an increase of 2% compared to same period last year. Operating Income increased by 10% to reach QAR12.08 billion (USD3.32 billion) which reflects the Group's ability to maintain successful growth across a range of revenue sources.

Total Assets as at 31 March 2026 reached QAR1,410 billion (USD387 billion) an increase of 6% from 31 March 2025 primarily driven by an 8% growth in loans and advances to reach QAR1,028 billion (USD282 billion).

Customer deposits increased by 5% to reach QAR974 billion (USD267 billion) from 31 March 2025 reflecting QNB Group's success in diversifying its funding base.

QNB Group's efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 24.1%, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.

The ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans stood at 2.7% as at 31 March 2026, one of the lowest amongst financial institutions in the MEA region, reflecting the high quality of the Group's loan book and the effective management of credit risk.

In addition, loan loss coverage ratio stood at 100%, which reflects the prudent approach adopted by the Group towards non-performing loans.

Total Equity increased to QAR125 billion (USD34 billion), up by 10% from March 2025. Earnings per share reached QAR0.44 (USD0.12).

QNB Group's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at 31 March 2026 amounted to 19.4%. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at 31 March 2026 amounted to 147% and 107% respectively.

These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the QCB and Basel III reforms requirements.

Geopolitical Situation

From 28 February 2026, the GCC region experienced hostilities and regional instability with direct impact on the adjacent maritime corridors and associated effects on energy supply and shipping routes.

Despite these regional tensions, QNB Group maintained its business model, supported by a robust operating model, established institutional framework and investment in digital banking capabilities, ensuring customers have secure and reliable access to services.

Although, the geopolitical events have created uncertainty, nonetheless the banking system has remained robust and resilient and overall society has returned back to normal.

QNB maintains a well-established Business Continuity and Crisis Management framework that underpins the Group's operational resilience across a wide range of geopolitical and operational scenarios.

Supported by resilient infrastructure, diversified operating capabilities, and close coordination with national authorities and regulators, these arrangements have enabled the Group to sustain uninterrupted services and maintain full operational readiness over the last few weeks and going forward.

QCB has also announced a set of precautionary measures to maintain orderly market functioning and support deep liquidity in the Qatari market, including unlimited Qatari Riyal repo facilities, the introduction of a term repo facility of up to three months, and a reduction in reserve requirements by 100 basis points to release additional liquidity into the Qatari banking system.

QCB also has permitted banks to offer temporary payment deferrals for affected borrowers, subject to internal policies and supervisory guidance. This payment deferral is not expected to materially impact the banks' income statement.

Group statistics

QNB Group's presence spans more than 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, over 5,000 ATMs supported by more than 31,000 staff.