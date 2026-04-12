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No Power Outages Planned Across Ukraine On Sunday Ukrenergo
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The company announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
However, Ukrenergo urged consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak evening hours between 18:00 and 22:00.Read also: Power outage schedules to be in effect on Saturday morning across all regions
Earlier, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko held a coordination meeting with Ukrenergo leadership and other energy sector officials to discuss the current state of the power system.
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