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No Power Outages Planned Across Ukraine On Sunday Ukrenergo

No Power Outages Planned Across Ukraine On Sunday Ukrenergo


2026-04-12 12:04:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The company announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

However, Ukrenergo urged consumers to use electricity sparingly during peak evening hours between 18:00 and 22:00.

Read also: Power outage schedules to be in effect on Saturday morning across all regions

Earlier, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko held a coordination meeting with Ukrenergo leadership and other energy sector officials to discuss the current state of the power system.

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UkrinForm

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