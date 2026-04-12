Ukraine's Usfs Eliminate Over 82,000 Russian Troops In 10 Months
“Enemy infantry is the priority target of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping. Our task for this year is to destroy personnel faster than the enemy can replenish its ranks, thereby gradually but inevitably undermining its offensive potential,” the statement said.Read also: Ukrainian USFs wipe out Russian Tor-M1 air defense system in Donetsk region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to April 11, 2026, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,310,110 personnel.
Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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