EU Condemns Deadly Attack On Civilians In Herat, Calls Violence Unjustifiable

The European Union condemned the deadly armed attack on civilians in Herat, saying all acts of violence against non-combatants are unjustifiable regardless of the perpetrators. It also expressed condolences to victims' families and solidarity with those affected.

The attack took place on Friday afternoon at a shrine in Injil district, where gunmen opened fire on civilians, killing and wounding several people. Casualty figures vary, with hospital sources reporting higher numbers than official accounts.

Reports indicate the attackers, riding motorcycles, targeted civilians at close range after separating men from women, with many victims believed to be from the Shiite community.

Local sources said the assailants also looted victims before carrying out the shooting and fleeing the scene, suggesting a coordinated and deliberate assault.

Images of victims have circulated on social media, while community figures were reported among those killed, highlighting the impact on local leadership.

Attacks targeting minority communities, particularly Shiites, have been reported in western Afghanistan in recent years, raising concerns about recurring violence.

The incident underscores ongoing security risks for civilians and highlights growing calls for accountability and protection of vulnerable communities.