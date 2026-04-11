US Lost 8 Reaper Drones In April, Total Hits 24 In Iran War

MENAFN - AzerNews) The US military has suffered significant unmanned aircraft losses in its war with Iran, with eight MQ‐9 Reaper drones lost since the beginning of April alone,reports, citing Yeni Safak.

The latest losses bring the total number of Reapers downed in the conflict since 28 February to 24, representing a financial impact of approximately $720 million, given that each drone costs $30 million or more depending on the model. The MQ‐9 Reaper, built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, is used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strike missions.

Data compiled by CBS News indicates that the US and Israel have carried out strikes on more than 13,000 targets across Iran since launching their joint offensive. In response, Iran has hit targets in 12 countries throughout the region. Although a two‐week ceasefire was announced on Tuesday, Israeli strikes have continued in Lebanon, highlighting the fragile nature of the truce.

The conflict, which began on 28 February, has killed thousands, disrupted global energy markets and paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, brokered a temporary ceasefire and is hosting direct US‐Iran talks in Islamabad aimed at securing a lasting peace. The heavy loss of Reaper drones underscores the intensity of the aerial war and the effectiveness of Iranian air defences.