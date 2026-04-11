Unusual Tornado-Like Phenomenon Hits Akhnoor

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A rare tornado-like weather event was reported in the Akhnoor area of Jammu on Saturday, lasting for around 10 minutes, with no damage recorded, according to Kashmir Weather.

The phenomenon, described as a localized tornado, was observed earlier in the day and drew attention due to its unusual occurrence in Jammu and Kashmir, where such events are rarely reported.

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In a post-event analysis conducted nearly three hours after the incident, Kashmir Weather said Doppler weather radar data did not indicate any further potential for tornado activity in the region.

According to the analysis, the Plan Position Indicator (radial velocity scan) did not show any tight inbound-outbound velocity couplet, typically associated with rotation or mesocyclonic activity required for tornado formation.

“The velocity patterns appeared broad and disorganized, lacking strong gradients, suggesting the absence of any active rotational structure in the atmosphere,” the assessment noted.

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Further analysis of the vertical wind profile revealed weak and inconsistent winds at different altitudes, with no organized wind shear pattern necessary to sustain or redevelop a tornado.

Kashmir Weather also said that surface cooling following the event reduced atmospheric instability, limiting the rise of warm, moist air required for the development of deep convective systems.

The report added that reduced energy levels in the atmosphere, including lower instability, have made the likelihood of another similar event in the area unlikely.

“No indications of any tornado structures were observed within a 100-kilometer radius,” the assessment said.

The incident is being seen as an unusual weather occurrence in the region, though experts have ruled out any immediate threat of recurrence.

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