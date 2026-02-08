403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza’s Patients Struggle Amid Near-Total Health System Collapse
(MENAFN) Thousands of patients and wounded individuals in the Gaza Strip are confronting a precarious situation as the territory’s healthcare system nears total collapse, according to reports from medical sources.
The few hospitals still functioning are struggling to provide even basic care and have essentially become holding centers for large numbers of patients whose treatment prospects remain uncertain. Officials described daily operations as a constant struggle, making the delivery of specialized medical services increasingly difficult.
A severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies has worsened the crisis. Reports indicate that 46 percent of essential medicines, 66 percent of medical supplies, and 84 percent of laboratory and blood bank materials are entirely out of stock. Services such as cancer treatment, haematology, surgery, intensive care, emergency operations, and primary healthcare are among the hardest hit. The limited supplies reaching hospitals fall far short of what is required to sustain basic services.
Medical authorities warned that addressing the crisis cannot rely solely on short-term emergency measures, cautioning that temporary fixes risk exacerbating long-term damage to Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.
Meanwhile, UNICEF issued a warning on Saturday about the worsening humanitarian situation in both Gaza and Sudan. The organization emphasized that thousands of children in Gaza continue to face extreme danger amid airstrikes and the near-total collapse of health, water, and education systems, making everyday survival a constant struggle.
The few hospitals still functioning are struggling to provide even basic care and have essentially become holding centers for large numbers of patients whose treatment prospects remain uncertain. Officials described daily operations as a constant struggle, making the delivery of specialized medical services increasingly difficult.
A severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies has worsened the crisis. Reports indicate that 46 percent of essential medicines, 66 percent of medical supplies, and 84 percent of laboratory and blood bank materials are entirely out of stock. Services such as cancer treatment, haematology, surgery, intensive care, emergency operations, and primary healthcare are among the hardest hit. The limited supplies reaching hospitals fall far short of what is required to sustain basic services.
Medical authorities warned that addressing the crisis cannot rely solely on short-term emergency measures, cautioning that temporary fixes risk exacerbating long-term damage to Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.
Meanwhile, UNICEF issued a warning on Saturday about the worsening humanitarian situation in both Gaza and Sudan. The organization emphasized that thousands of children in Gaza continue to face extreme danger amid airstrikes and the near-total collapse of health, water, and education systems, making everyday survival a constant struggle.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment