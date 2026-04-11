Wular Lake Revival Gains Ground, 5 Sq Km Restored

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Conservation efforts at north Kashmir's Wular Lake, one of Asia's largest freshwater lakes and a crucial Ramsar site, have restored around five sq km of critically silted area and involved the phased removal of 1.31 lakh willow trees as part of a scientific plan to revive the wetland's ecological balance, officials said.

Nearly 78.43 lakh cubic metres of silt have been dredged to reclaim the lake area and enhance water-holding capacity. Protection bunds have been strengthened along about 15 km of vulnerable stretches to prevent encroachments and provide flood buffering, the Wular Conservation and Management Authority officials said.

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The eco-restoration drive is supported by infrastructure development, including a 2.5-km non-motorable walkway at Banyari–SK Payeen featuring cycling tracks and viewing points, along with the development of parks at multiple locations to promote eco-tourism.

Highlighting major achievements, the officials said the boundary demarcation of the lake has been completed by installing 1,159 geo-referenced RCC pillars using GPS and remote sensing technology.

They said the revenue area of Wular Lake is 130 sq km, which aids protection and prevents further encroachments.

Desiltation has restored about five sq km of critically silted lake area by dredging 78.43 lakh cubic metres of silt, enhancing the lake's water-holding capacity.

Bund consolidation has been undertaken by strengthening earthen embankments along 15 km of vulnerable stretches to prevent encroachments and provide flood buffering to the local communities residing around Wular Lake, the officials said.

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Construction of the non-motorable walkway Phase-II is in the process and expected to start shortly.

Meanwhile, they said the upgradation of Delta Park, Baniyari, at a cost of Rs 2.50 cr, Gurura Park at Rs 4.70 crore, and the construction of Eco-Park at Ningli, Sopore at a cost of Rs 4.90 cr, are under execution.

Two watch towers equipped with CCTV cameras have been constructed, while four additional CCTVs are being installed this year, they said.

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Accordingly, the removal of willow plantations within the jurisdiction of Wular Lake is being undertaken as a habitat management and lake restoration measure, in line with the approved Comprehensive Management Action Plan (CMAP) objectives, they said, adding this activity involves ecological restoration intervention and cannot be construed as deforestation.

It does not involve diversion or degradation of forest land but rather the removal of invasive or ecologically adverse vegetation to restore the natural wetland character of Wular Lake.

They said the number of willow trees in and around Wular Lake is 19-21 lakh. However, the CMAP does not envisage blanket removal of all willow plantations. Instead, it prescribes selective, phased, and need-based removal, aligned with specific lake restoration and habitat management objectives. In the first phase, 1.91 lakh willow trees were identified for removal, of which around 1.35 lakh have already been cleared. Revenue generated from these interventions stands at approximately ₹31.95 crore, officials said.

However, afforestation is conducted in the catchment of the lake in close coordination with the Forest Territorial Wing through approved funding mechanisms, including CAPEX and CAMPA schemes under which 19 lakh plants have been planted since the Authority was established in 2012, the officials said.

In the Bandipora catchment of Wular Lake, an area exceeding 2,900 hectares has been treated through afforestation, plantation, and soil conservation measures, they said, adding more than 19 lakh plants have been planted under these initiatives, contributing significantly to slope stabilisation, erosion control, and reduction of sediment load entering the lake.