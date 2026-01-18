Dhanush Net Worth: Know His Annual Income, House, Latest Love Life, Cars, Business Venture And More

Dhanush is still one of India's most influential and highest-paid actors in 2026, having worked in Tamil, Hindi, and Hollywood movies for over two decades.

You would be astounded to learn the complete assets of Rajinikanth's former son-in-law Dhanush. He has appeared in over 50 films, including Hollywood, Bollywood, and pan-India movies. At the same time, he has a luxury bungalow in Chennai. Aside from that, Dhanush, who appears simple, is fond of luxury automobiles.

Net worth is estimated at around ₹230 crore (approx. $28 million). His annual income is estimated to be between ₹35-₹45 crore, owing to many film releases and producing projects.

He allegedly charges between ₹20 crore and ₹35 crore every film. He allegedly received ₹4 crore for his role in The Grey Man in Hollywood. Monthly income is estimated at about ₹3 crore.

In 2023, Dhanush relocated to a beautiful villa in Chennai's Poes Garden neighbourhood. The property is allegedly worth around ₹150 crore. It is close to the home of his former father-in-law, Rajinikanth.

Additional Properties: He also has a well-appointed property in Alwarpet, Chennai, with modern facilities such as a terrace garden and modular kitchen.

Dhanush has a variety of high-end automobiles, includinga Rolls-Royce Ghost is valued at around ₹7 crore. Bentley Continental Flying Spur is worth around ₹3.4 crore. Jaguar XE: A premium vehicle valued at ₹45 lakh. The Ford Mustang GT is a legendary American car that costs around ₹75 lakh. He had previously owned an Audi A8 (₹1.6 crore) and a Range Rover Sport HSE.

Real name: Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja. He attended Thai Sathiya Matriculation High School in Saligramam and graduated from there. At the age of 19, he apparently stopped furthering his official studies to seek a career in the film industry.

Dhanush co-founded Wunderbar Films, which has produced numerous critically acclaimed and financially successful films, including Kaaka Muttai and Visaranai.

He has endorsed notable products including 7Up, Tata Sky, OLX, and Centre Fresh, allegedly charging over ₹3 crore for each endorsement. He is a multi-talented actor, director (Pa Paandi, Raayan), playback singer (Why This Kolaveri Di), and songwriter.