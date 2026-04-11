100-Day Anti-Drug Campaign Begins In J & K

From Passports To Property, Nothing Will Be: LG

'Absconders To Face Look-Out Notices Under NDPS Act'

Says Next 3 Months Will Sow Seeds Of Lasting Change

Jammu- Delivering a stern warning to drug traffickers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinhaon Saturday said that assets of drug smugglers will be seized, ringleaders prosecuted, and punishment delivered swiftly, as the administration launches an intensified crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Those who destroy society will face the full and uncompromising weight of the law. The full force of the law is now directed at smugglers. Their networks will be dismantled without delay,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He announced that the administration will confiscate all property of those involved in drug trafficking, revoke licenses, passports and Aadhaar, and freeze bank accounts, warning that the crackdown“will echo through generations.”

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Detailing the enforcement framework, the Lieutenant Governor said a new Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) has been put in place against drug traffickers. Under the SoP, passports, driving licenses, Aadhaar numbers and arms licenses of those involved in drug smuggling will be revoked. In cases where accused individuals are absconding, Look-Out Circulars will be issued immediately.

He added that both movable and immovable properties of offenders will be attached under the NDPS Act, while bank accounts will be frozen and financial investigations launched to dismantle the entire network of drug trafficking.

Highlighting the role of cross-border smuggling, the Lieutenant Governor said such activities were aimed at poisoning communities and undermining the nation's future.“Every officer carries one obligation: this must stop,” he asserted.

The strong enforcement push comes alongside the launch of a mass movement for a“Drug-Free Jammu and Kashmir,” which the Lieutenant Governor formally flagged off from MA Stadium in Jammu.

Read Also Sacred Violation LG Sinha Calls for Mass Movement to Curb Drug Menace in J&K

Thousands of citizens from different walks of life participated in the padyatra from MA Stadium to Parade Ground, marking the beginning of a 100-day intensive campaign under the Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor described drug abuse as one of the gravest challenges facing the Union Territory and called for a unified societal response.

“We have given voice to a resolve that will reach every village, town, city, home, and heartbeat in the Union Territory, fulfilling the pledge of a drug-free region,” he said.

Outlining the campaign's roadmap, he said the next three months are pivotal and the programme will advance in six phases: awareness-intensive drives, youth-focused events, community engagement, strict enforcement, rehabilitation, and evaluation.

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“We pledge resolutely that the administration will not let any youth, family, or dream fall into the dark abyss of addiction. Drug addiction statistics may show percentages and case files, but behind each lies a vivid story-a family's struggle and agony,” he said.

Emphasising the need for collective responsibility, he added,“Drug-free J&K campaign demands not just sympathy but collective action. It is not an individual plight but a collective crisis, not one family's tragedy but a challenge to us all.”

The Lieutenant Governor said that the three-month-long people's movement aims to transform awareness into responsibility through active public participation.

“Bound by shared purpose, we will rise against drug abuse and claim the victory that awaits us,” he said.

He also announced that new rules have been notified for substance use disorder treatment, counselling and rehabilitation centres in Jammu and Kashmir. These rules are aimed at ensuring that every centre is genuine, adequately staffed, equipped with necessary resources, and operates under continuous monitoring. Action will be taken against centres functioning in violation of these norms.

To strengthen grassroots enforcement, the Lieutenant Governor directed senior officers to ensure swift action on complaints and enhance intelligence gathering with the help of panchayats, mohalla committees, chowkidars, lambardars and ward surveillance committees to identify offenders.

“Our strength lies in collective action. When departments unite with shared purpose, we prevail,” he said, adding that since early 2021 the administration has moved beyond planning to decisive implementation, expanding outreach to previously untouched communities, engaging youth in schools, and strengthening rehabilitation services.

“No individual faces this battle alone; the administration stands firmly committed,” he added.

Calling for widespread participation, the Lieutenant Governor urged youth, social workers, community leaders, teachers, women and athletes to take the lead in the campaign.

“The next three months will sow seeds of lasting change. Let anti-drug sports tournaments brim with fervour, debates strengthen youth resolve, and awareness programmes embed responsibility. From panchayats to cities, every march and marathon must declare that J&K will never bow to drugs,” he said.

He further emphasised that from village chaupals to district headquarters, every event should reflect the spirit of a mass movement, backed by continuous review and feedback to refine strategies.

“April 11 is not a ceremonial start but the first step of a transformative march. Let us build a movement so broad, so resolute, and so deeply people-driven that it lays the foundation of a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor administered the anti-drug pledge to citizens and unveiled the official campaign mascot. Cultural performances, awareness videos and public participation along the padyatra route reinforced the message, with civil society groups and business organisations extending support to the initiative.