Watch: Artemis II Crew Struggle To Walk After Return To Earth Following Historic Moon Mission

MENAFN - Live Mint) The crew of NASA's Artemis II mission received a grand welcome after returning to Earth, but visuals from their homecoming told a more complex story.

According to reports, the four astronauts-Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen-were seen struggling to walk after spending nearly 10 days in space.

Footage showed each astronaut being assisted by support staff as they carefully stepped across the deck after landing. A wheelchair followed closely behind as a precaution, though none ultimately required it.

Watch the video here:A historic mission comes to an end

The Artemis II mission marked a major milestone in space exploration. The crew travelled over 252,000 miles from Earth, surpassing the distance record set during the Apollo era, AP reported.

Their spacecraft re-entered Earth's atmosphere at speeds approaching 25,000 miles per hour before splashing down safely in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego.

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NASA described the landing as a“perfect bullseye,” underscoring the mission's technical success.

The astronauts were then transported to the USS John P. Murtha, where they were welcomed by cheering teams and officials.

Why walking becomes difficult after space

While the images of astronauts struggling to walk surprised many, experts say this is a well-documented effect of spending time in microgravity.

In space, the human body adapts quickly to weightlessness. But returning to Earth's gravity can be physically challenging.

Balance and inner-ear disturbances Muscle loss and reduced strength Bone density decline Nausea and disorientation

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Studies show astronauts can lose up to 20% of muscle mass within two weeks, while bone density may drop by up to 2% per month, the New York Post reported.

This makes even basic movements-like walking-temporarily difficult upon return.

NASA says crew in“excellent shape”

Despite the visible strain, NASA officials reassured that the crew was in good health.

Commander Reid Wiseman said all members were“stable” and“green,” indicating they were in good condition following their return.

The astronauts are expected to undergo a series of physical tests, including obstacle courses, to assess how quickly they readjust to Earth's gravity.

A milestone for humanity

The Artemis II mission is historic for another reason-it marks the first time humans have travelled to the Moon's vicinity since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The crew captured unprecedented views of the Moon's far side and even witnessed a total solar eclipse during the mission.

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NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman described the mission as a deeply emotional moment, saying it was something he had“waited a lifetime to see.”