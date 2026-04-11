Travel Diaries 10 Must-Visit Countries For Indians Seeking Underwater Adventures This Summer

Discover the top 10 countries for unforgettable underwater adventures this summer. From coral reefs in the Maldives to diving in Australia and Indonesia, these destinations offer the best snorkelling and scuba experiences for Indian travellers.

If you are fascinated by the ocean and dream of exploring vibrant coral reefs, colourful marine life, and crystal-clear waters, there are several destinations around the world that offer unforgettable underwater experiences.

From beginner-friendly dive spots to world-famous reef systems, these countries promise something truly special for every traveller.

The Maldives is renowned for its turquoise waters, luxury overwater resorts, and rich coral reefs. It is one of the best places in the world for snorkeling and diving, offering sightings of manta rays, turtles, and reef sharks.

The Australia is home to the iconic Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system. It offers spectacular diving opportunities with thousands of marine species, colourful corals, and clear visibility.

The Indonesia is a diver's paradise, especially Raja Ampat, which is known for its unmatched marine biodiversity. Bali and Komodo National Park also offer excellent underwater experiences.

The Egypt offers some of the best diving in the Red Sea, with vibrant coral reefs, clear waters, and historic shipwrecks that attract divers from across the globe.

The Mexico is famous for its unique underwater cenotes and caves, especially in the Yucatán Peninsula. Cozumel also offers excellent reef diving experiences.

The Philippines consists of over 7,000 islands, making it a hotspot for diving. It is known for whale shark encounters, coral reefs, and rich marine biodiversity.

The Thailand is popular among beginner divers, with calm waters and beautiful dive sites in the Andaman Sea, including Phuket and the Similan Islands.

The Belize is home to the famous Great Blue Hole, along with the second-largest barrier reef in the world, making it a top diving destination.

The Palau is known for its pristine waters, jellyfish lake, and protected marine environment, offering one of the most unique diving experiences globally.

The United States offers diverse underwater experiences, from the coral reefs of Hawaii to shipwreck dives and marine parks in Florida.