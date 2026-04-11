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Borsa Istanbul Rises as BIST 100 Closes Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s main stock index finished Thursday’s session at 13,689 points, recording a daily gain of 1.12% compared with the previous trading day. The benchmark BIST 100 index of Borsa Istanbul opened the day at 13,530.61 points, adding 152.16 points relative to Wednesday’s closing level.
During the trading session, the index fluctuated between a low of 13,529.12 points and a peak of 13,712.46 points, reflecting moderate intraday volatility.
The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.3 trillion Turkish liras (about $299.4 billion), while total trading activity reached 182 billion liras (around $4.08 billion), indicating strong liquidity in the market.
In terms of performance distribution, 57 constituent stocks posted gains, whereas 42 stocks declined compared with the prior close, showing a slightly positive market breadth.
In global commodity markets, gold was priced at $4,792.65 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $97.3 per barrel as of 6:45 p.m. local time (1545GMT).
On the foreign exchange side, the US dollar traded at 44.5665 against the Turkish lira, the euro stood at 52.2260 lira, and the British pound was valued at 59.9780 lira.
During the trading session, the index fluctuated between a low of 13,529.12 points and a peak of 13,712.46 points, reflecting moderate intraday volatility.
The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 stood at approximately 13.3 trillion Turkish liras (about $299.4 billion), while total trading activity reached 182 billion liras (around $4.08 billion), indicating strong liquidity in the market.
In terms of performance distribution, 57 constituent stocks posted gains, whereas 42 stocks declined compared with the prior close, showing a slightly positive market breadth.
In global commodity markets, gold was priced at $4,792.65 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures were trading at $97.3 per barrel as of 6:45 p.m. local time (1545GMT).
On the foreign exchange side, the US dollar traded at 44.5665 against the Turkish lira, the euro stood at 52.2260 lira, and the British pound was valued at 59.9780 lira.
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