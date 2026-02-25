403
Knowbe4 Launches AIDA Orchestration As The First Fully Autonomous Agent For Human Risk Management
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New AI Agent From KnowBe4 Cuts Security Training Administration From Hours to Seconds
Dubai, UAE – KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, today announced the launch of AIDA Orchestration, the eighth AI-powered agent in KnowBe4's suite of AI agents for human risk management known as AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents). The AIDA Orchestration agent is an autonomous, AI-powered system for human risk management. It independently creates, schedules and manages personalized phishing security tests (PSTs) and security awareness training (SAT) at a user level that dynamically adapts to each person's risk profile. This eliminates manual campaigns, reduces administrative burden and efficiently lowers organizational risk. By reducing the time required to create personalized training from hours to seconds, the Orchestration agent frees security teams to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring every individual receives the right training at the right time to reduce organizational risk. The agent brings the following to organizations:
-
Individual-Focused Personalization: Departing from group-wide campaigns, the agent delivers unique phishing tests and training experiences based on real-time user performance.
Always-On Operations: The system continuously monitors evolving threat landscapes and user engagement, dynamically adjusting strategies without human intervention.
Intelligent Ecosystem Integration: AIDA Orchestration leverages the full suite of AIDA agents, including Template Generation and Remedial Training, to create a cohesive, data-driven security culture.
Plan-Based Oversight: While the agent handles tactical execution, administrators maintain strategic control through“Plans,” which define high-level constraints and guardrails for specific user groups.
