Knowbe4 Launches AIDA Orchestration As The First Fully Autonomous Agent For Human Risk Management

New AI Agent From KnowBe4 Cuts Security Training Administration From Hours to Seconds

Dubai, UAE – KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses human and agentic AI risk management, today announced the launch of AIDA Orchestration, the eighth AI-powered agent in KnowBe4's suite of AI agents for human risk management known as AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Defense Agents).

The AIDA Orchestration agent is an autonomous, AI-powered system for human risk management. It independently creates, schedules and manages personalized phishing security tests (PSTs) and security awareness training (SAT) at a user level that dynamically adapts to each person's risk profile. This eliminates manual campaigns, reduces administrative burden and efficiently lowers organizational risk.

By reducing the time required to create personalized training from hours to seconds, the Orchestration agent frees security teams to focus on strategic initiatives while ensuring every individual receives the right training at the right time to reduce organizational risk.



Individual-Focused Personalization: Departing from group-wide campaigns, the agent delivers unique phishing tests and training experiences based on real-time user performance.

Always-On Operations: The system continuously monitors evolving threat landscapes and user engagement, dynamically adjusting strategies without human intervention.

Intelligent Ecosystem Integration: AIDA Orchestration leverages the full suite of AIDA agents, including Template Generation and Remedial Training, to create a cohesive, data-driven security culture. Plan-Based Oversight: While the agent handles tactical execution, administrators maintain strategic control through“Plans,” which define high-level constraints and guardrails for specific user groups.

The agent brings the following to organizations:

This year marks ten years of the beta version of AIDA. With eight specialized agents available in-market, KnowBe4's position of training humans and agents is reinforced as the only agentic human risk management provider in the industry.

According to the KnowBe4 State of Human Risk Report 2025, cybersecurity leaders rank AI-powered threats as their top security risk, with 45% citing constantly evolving AI threats as their greatest challenge. AI enables adversaries to remove traditional indications of an attack, generate realistic language at scale and craft messages tailored to specific roles, industries and even individuals.

“The launch of AIDA Orchestration represents a fundamental shift in how organizations approach human risk,” said Bryan Palma, CEO at KnowBe4.“By moving from static, one-size-fits-all campaigns to an always-on, autonomous system, we are enabling security teams to deliver the right training at the right time. This saves hours of administrative work and it reduces organizational risk by treating every employee as an individual with unique security needs.”

An anonymous customer who has already been using KnowBe4's AIDA Orchestration highly recommends the agent saying,“AIDA Orchestration is a game changer and time saver!”

About KnowBe4:

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by more than 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 builds security culture and helps teams manage both human and agent risk. The company delivers a comprehensive, agentic best-of-suite platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that reinforces secure behavior against evolving cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes awareness training, integrated cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in business operations, KnowBe4 prepares the modern workforce by training both humans and AI agents to recognize and respond to security risks. Through this unified approach, KnowBe4 leads workforce trust management and defense strategies.