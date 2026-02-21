Over 200 Panjab University Students Join BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 21 (IANS) In a significant boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, more than 200 students and youth of Panjab University in Chandigarh associated with the Hindustan Students Association joined the party on Saturday here.

The induction took place in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, senior BJP leaders, and party workers.

Addressing the gathering in the presence of State Vice-President Kewal Singh Dhillon and Dr Subhash Sharma, State General Secretary Parminder Brar, State Media Head Vineet Joshi, State Co-Cashier Sukhwinder Goldy, State Protocol Secretary Khushwant Rai Gigga, Charanjit Brar, N.K. Verma and Sanjiv Vashisht, the Chief Minister warmly welcomed the youth into the BJP family and said their decision reflected growing confidence in the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that over the past 11 years, India has witnessed unprecedented growth in infrastructure, connectivity, and global recognition under Modi's leadership. From the expansion of highways and railway networks to transformative initiatives such as Mudra Yojana, Start-Up India, Stand-Up India, and Make in India, the Centre has focused on empowering youth and generating employment opportunities.

Highlighting Haryana's model of transparent governance, CM Saini said that over two lakh government jobs have been provided in the state in the past decade without“parchi and kharchi”, ensuring merit-based recruitment. He added that the government has taken strict action against drug traffickers while prioritising youth empowerment through sports, skill development, and overseas employment initiatives.

Calling upon Punjab's youth to stay away from drugs and actively participate in nation-building, CM Saini expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge as a strong alternative in the state. He urged the newly inducted members to strengthen the party at the grassroots and contribute towards building a progressive and corruption-free Punjab.