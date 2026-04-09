UN Voices Hope For West Asia Ceasefire As Civilian Needs Remain Acute

MENAFN - Nam News Network) NEW YORK, April 9 (NNN-Bernama-Xinhua) - United Nations (UN) humanitarians on Wednesday voiced hope that the West Asia ceasefire could provide much-needed relief to civilians and frontline responders after more than five weeks of deadly hostilities, reported Xinhua.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it hoped the pause in fighting would ease pressure on communities after sustained attacks killed and injured many people and damaged electricity, water, energy and transportation facilities.

OCHA said that in Iran, the UN and partners, working alongside national authorities, are continuing to scale up assistance for refugees and others.

Priorities include restoring basic services, protecting vulnerable groups, rehabilitating shelters and schools, and delivering critical supplies.

In Lebanon, displacement continues to drive humanitarian needs sharply higher, the office said, adding that newly issued displacement orders now cover the entire area south of the Zahrani River and Beirut's southern suburbs.

OCHA said that the UN Refugee Agency and its partners, in coordination with the Lebanese government, are supporting people fleeing the hostilities, providing access to shelter and essential items.

However, it warned that conditions in collective shelters are deteriorating.

Overcrowding and limited sanitation facilities have led to confirmed cases of scabies and lice, posing heightened health and safety risks, especially for children and the elderly, it said.

The office said that health authorities have deployed medical teams, while humanitarian partners are providing clean water and medical and shelter supplies to help contain outbreaks and preserve people's dignity.

Still, OCHA cautioned that life-saving aid is under threat as funding gaps grow. Less than one-third of the US$308 million required for the Lebanon Flash Appeal has been secured, jeopardising the response at a time of surging needs.

In Gaza, UN partners report progress in routine immunisation efforts despite ongoing constraints. A five-day vaccination campaign is underway to reach children under the age of three who have missed routine vaccinations over the past 30 months.

OCHA said the campaign is led by Gaza's health authorities and supported by the World Health Organisation, the UN Children's Fund, the UN relief agency for Palestinians, donors and partners. Nearly 150 vaccination teams are operating, including in hard-to-reach locations.

On the diplomatic level, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire announcement late Tuesday, his spokesman said.

“The secretary-general underscores that an end to hostilities is urgently needed to protect civilian lives and alleviate human suffering,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN chief, confirmed on Wednesday that Jean Arnault, the secretary-general's personal envoy for the West Asia conflict and its consequences, has arrived in Iran to support efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

- NNN-BERNAMA-XINHUA