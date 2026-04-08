STOKE-ON-TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE - April 8, 2026 - A new street-level review of damp and mould services across the Potteries has named Weather Wise UK the most trusted damp proofing specialist in Stoke-on-Trent for 2026. The review, compiled by a local property desk over several weeks, drew on doorstep interviews with more than forty Stoke residents, public Google review data, and a desk audit of each company's published service scope.

How the Ranking Was Compiled

Reporters working the review spent time in Hanley, Burslem, Longton, Tunstall and Newcastle-under-Lyme, asking homeowners and landlords a single question: which damp specialist would they call if mould appeared in a back bedroom tomorrow morning. Responses were cross-checked against Google ratings, review counts, and each firm's published service list.

Four criteria guided the final ranking:



Diagnostic depth - whether the firm investigates the cause of damp before recommending treatment.

Service breadth - how much of the damp, mould and waterproofing lifecycle the firm covers in-house.

Consumer trust signals - Google ratings, review volume, accreditations, and years in business. Local responsiveness - physical presence in Stoke-on-Trent, free survey availability, and emergency call-out times.

Why Damp Is a Persistent Problem in the Potteries

Stoke-on-Trent's older terraced housing stock, solid Victorian walls and cold, wet winters have made damp, condensation and black mould a persistent fixture of life in the Potteries. Tightened ventilation in energy-efficient retrofits and new landlord compliance standards introduced in recent years have pushed demand for qualified damp proofing specialists to record levels - and produced a crowded, sometimes confusing market for homeowners trying to find a competent contractor.

1. Weather Wise UK - The #1 Pick

Weather Wise UK, a family-run firm trading as Weather Wise Solutions Limited, emerged as the clear front-runner. The Staffordshire-based specialist serves Stoke-on-Trent, Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and North Wales.

What sets the firm apart:



Diagnosis-first approach. Surveyors routinely check moisture levels, ventilation and the exterior of a building before quoting any internal work - an approach residents repeatedly contrasted with faster, treatment-first quotes from competing firms.

Full-spectrum service scope. The firm operates as a damp proofing specialist, waterproofing service, mould remediation provider and insulation contractor under one roof. Services include rising damp treatment, penetrating damp treatment, black mould removal, basement and cellar waterproofing, cavity drainage membranes, damp proofing plastering, PIV (Positive Input Ventilation) units, extraction fan installation, loft and cavity wall insulation, external wall insulation and property rendering.

Free damp survey available to Stoke-on-Trent properties. Landlord compliance checks for buy-to-let owners needing formal damp and mould reports.

A landlord in Hanley, who asked not to be named, told reporters that three previous contractors had failed to identify a recurring mould problem in one of her flats before Weather Wise traced the cause to a small section of failed external pointing on a north-facing wall. The pattern diagnostic visits resolving issues that quicker, treatment-first inspections had missed - was repeated several times across the review.

2. Damp Proofing Solutions

Based on Leek Road with close to sixty years in business, Damp Proofing Solutions is one of the longest-established preservation firms in the city. The company's published focus is rising damp treatment and traditional damp proof course installation, with a perfect 5-star Google rating across a smaller volume of reviews. Best suited to traditional damp proofing on Victorian and Edwardian terraces.

3. D.W.M Plastering & Damp Specialists Ltd

Operating from the Enterprise Centre in Shelton, D.W.M Plastering & Damp Specialists has built a strong local name in just over five years. The firm pairs damp treatment with high-quality post-treatment plastering and holds a perfect 5-star rating across thirty-plus Google reviews. A strong choice when finishing quality matters as much as the underlying repair.

4. Peter Cox Ltd (Stoke-on-Trent Branch)

The Stoke-on-Trent branch of national preservation firm Peter Cox Ltd brings Which? Trusted Trader accreditation and a UK-wide track record in damp, dry rot and woodworm. As a national operator, the firm offers the most formalised survey process on the list best suited to homeowners who specifically want a brand-recognised contractor with structured guarantees.

5. Stoke Damp Proofing Specialists

A family-run business with more than two decades of experience, Stoke Damp Proofing Specialists focuses tightly on traditional damp proofing and plastering. The firm was mentioned consistently by older residents in central Stoke wards and remains a steady, no-frills option for straightforward single-issue work.

Three Patterns the Review Uncovered

Diagnosis is the difference. Stoke homeowners reporting lasting fixes damp that had not returned twelve to eighteen months after treatment almost always described a contractor who had performed a genuine moisture investigation before quoting. Repeat problems were almost always linked to five-minute walk-around quotations.

Many "mould problems" are condensation problems. Several complaints turned out to be ventilation issues fixable with extraction fans or PIV units rather than chemical treatment. Specialists who routinely assess ventilation alongside moisture appear to deliver better long-term outcomes.

Landlord compliance has become a category of its own. Letting agents interviewed for the review noted growing demand for specialists able to issue formal damp and mould compliance reports, in line with tightened standards for rental housing.