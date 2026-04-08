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Spain’s FM Insists Lebanon Must Be Part of US-Iran Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Spain has thrown its diplomatic weight behind Lebanon, with Madrid insisting the war-battered nation must be explicitly covered by the freshly brokered ceasefire between Washington and Tehran — even as the terms of that fragile truce remain hotly contested.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares made the demand public on Wednesday following a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi, taking to X — the US social media platform owned by Elon Musk — to amplify the message.
"Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire reached today in the Middle East," Jose Manuel Albares wrote on the US social media company X following his phone conversation with Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi.
During the call, Albares reaffirmed Spain's commitment to Lebanese sovereignty and its firm rejection of attacks carried out by both Hezbollah and Israel. He also voiced Madrid's continued backing for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the multinational peacekeeping mission operating along Lebanon's southern border.
The remarks follow US President Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, after Tehran submitted what he described as a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council disclosed that the proposal — delivered to Washington through Pakistani mediation — encompasses a broad range of contentious demands. These include a binding US commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, formal acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the wholesale lifting of primary and secondary sanctions. Tehran has also called for financial compensation, the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and a comprehensive end to hostilities on all active fronts — explicitly including the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Whether Lebanon will be formally written into any final agreement remains an open question — one Madrid is now publicly pressing to resolve.
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares made the demand public on Wednesday following a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi, taking to X — the US social media platform owned by Elon Musk — to amplify the message.
"Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire reached today in the Middle East," Jose Manuel Albares wrote on the US social media company X following his phone conversation with Lebanese counterpart Youssef Raggi.
During the call, Albares reaffirmed Spain's commitment to Lebanese sovereignty and its firm rejection of attacks carried out by both Hezbollah and Israel. He also voiced Madrid's continued backing for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the multinational peacekeeping mission operating along Lebanon's southern border.
The remarks follow US President Donald Trump's announcement Tuesday of a two-week ceasefire with Iran, after Tehran submitted what he described as a "workable" 10-point proposal for negotiations.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council disclosed that the proposal — delivered to Washington through Pakistani mediation — encompasses a broad range of contentious demands. These include a binding US commitment to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, formal acceptance of uranium enrichment, and the wholesale lifting of primary and secondary sanctions. Tehran has also called for financial compensation, the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and a comprehensive end to hostilities on all active fronts — explicitly including the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Whether Lebanon will be formally written into any final agreement remains an open question — one Madrid is now publicly pressing to resolve.
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