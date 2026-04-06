Onemednet Announces Strong 2025 Financials And Advances AI-Driven Irwdtm Powered By Palantir Foundry Enabling Conversational Search On Real-Time Medical Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (the“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leading provider of regulatory decision-grade, AI-Driven Real-World Data (RWD), highlights its 2025 results, with robust revenue growth from the prior year, a strengthened balance sheet, and continued commercial momentum driven by Palantir Foundry enabled conversational search on Real-Time medical data from OneMedNet's rapidly growing network.

2025 Financial Highlights:



RWD Revenue Growth:

RWD revenue increased 329% year-over-year, rising from $292,000 in 2024 to $1,254,000 in 2025, reflecting strong market demand and increased commercial traction.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Acceleration:

Our work towards building and executing upon our strategy came together during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 with revenue surging to over $890,000.

Bookings Momentum:

Revenue growth is beginning to align with previously disclosed increases in bookings, reinforcing the Company's transition toward a scalable, subscription-based model.

Total Liabilities Reduced by 74%:



Total liabilities decreased from $19.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $5.1 million at December 31, 2025.

Driven by a combination of negotiated settlements and debt-to-equity conversions.

Equity Position Improved: Shareholder deficit substantially reduced from $(16.0) million to $(3.0) million.



Building upon next commercial phase momentum:



Following its February 2026 announcement, OneMedNet entered a new phase of commercial execution centered on its AI-driven iRWDTM platform powered by Palantir Foundry, with the following commercial highlights:



2 Pilot Customers in contracting.



4 Additional customers expected in the second and third quarter of 2026, each representing a seven-figure subscription revenue potential over the term of the contract.

Advanced stage pipeline of additional multi-year subscription opportunities.

Early Verbal Customer Feedback of the OneMedNet Platform:



Cohort discovery timelines reduced from weeks to minutes - Significant improvements in feasibility analysis and dataset precision.

Ability to query over a billion data points with results returned in seconds.

Platform Scale and Network Expansion Outlook:



OneMedNet accelerates its provider network expansion and overall data scale, enabling the Company to fulfill additional orders and deliver greater value to subscription customers. Projected 4x growth in the platform by the end of 2026.

“Our 2025 performance marks a pivotal turning point for OneMedNet,” said Aaron Green, CEO & President.“We have successfully sunset our BEAM solution along with the expenses associated with it, allowing us to focus fully on our Real-World Data business achieving meaningful revenue acceleration, dramatically improving our balance sheet, and launching the next generation of our platform. We believe the early response from customers validates our strategy - delivering real-world data with the speed, scale, and intelligence required to power modern healthcare innovation. Looking ahead to 2026, we will continue to build and execute on this strategy and expect revenues to grow substantially.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 2,130 healthcare sites through its iRWDTM platform. This isn't just data-it's the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet's proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities-rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

Learn more at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our products, plans and strategies, our expected growth in the business, and our ability to achieve our operational strategies.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Digital Assets, including Digital Asset's volatility; our ability to implement our Digital Asset treasury strategy and its effects on our business; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email: ...

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION