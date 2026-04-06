DEH Initiative Gains Scale, Export Action Plan Prepared For 590 Districts

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has reinforced its focus on the Districts as Export Hubs (DEH) initiative, positioning it as a key driver of decentralised export growth and MSME integration into global markets, according to updates released in March 2026.The government has operationalised institutional mechanisms across the country. State Export Promotion Committees (SEPCs) and District Export Promotion Committees (DEPCs) are now functional in all 36 States and Union Territories.

As per an official statement, Draft District Export Action Plans (DEAPs) have been prepared for 590 districts, with 249 formally notified and DEPC meetings have been conducted in 701 districts.



Additionally, export potential has been identified across 734 districts, covering sectors such as agriculture, handicrafts, GI products, and toy clusters.



District-Level Export Strategies Take Shape



The initiative has identified district-specific products with export potential, including Gujarat with Sabarkantha in Ceramic tiles, potato, Aravalli in Minerals, agro-processing, glass and tiles.



It also includes Jalgaon (Maharashtra) in banana and brinjal, Indore in pharmaceuticals, onions, Raipur in rice, maize, mango, Bastar in Iron crafts and Jharkhand districts in bamboo craft, forest produce and vegetables.



The programme also includes toy manufacturing clusters in 12 districts, signalling diversification into new sectors.

Federation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) Secretary General Anil Bhardwaj stated, "mainstreaming of DEH initiative will have a positive fall out not only in expanding the market access for district level entrepreneurs, but also sensitize local administration about importance of 'Ease of Doing Business' and need for creation of industry specfic support infarstructure in Districts."



Policy Push for Local to Global



The DEH initiative aims to promote district-led export growth, support MSMEs, farmers, and artisans, build export capacity at the grassroots level and identify new international markets for local products.



State-level export strategies have already been prepared in 28 States/UTs, while nodal officers have been appointed in 34 regions to ensure coordination.



Boosting Awareness and Market Access



The government is also conducting outreach programmes and stakeholder engagements to address exporter concerns, improve awareness of export opportunities and facilitate market linkages.



The initiative is helping local manufacturers and producers scale operations and access global buyers, strengthening India's export ecosystem from the ground up.



By shifting focus from national to district-level export planning, the DEH initiative is emerging as a transformational framework for inclusive and self-reliant growth, enabling MSMEs and local industries to integrate into global value chains.



(KNN Bureau)