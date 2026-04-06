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Police Pursuit Turns Deadly as Four Die in Alabama Car Crash
(MENAFN) Four individuals lost their lives Friday night when a vehicle fleeing state troopers veered off a rural road and collided with a tree in Pike County, southeastern Alabama, media reported, citing law enforcement officials.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the vehicle as a 2022 Hyundai Elantra. ALEA spokesperson Amanda Wasden confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.
The incident unfolded in the late-night hours as the driver attempted to outrun ALEA highway patrol officers along a rural stretch of road in southeast Alabama. Wasden disclosed the pursuit's triggering circumstances remain undisclosed as the incident is still under active investigation.
Three of the four occupants — the driver and two passengers, one of whom was 17 years old — were unrestrained and were violently ejected from the vehicle upon impact. A fourth passenger remained inside the car. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the driver as Tykevious D. Russaw, 27, of Eufaula. The two adult passengers were named as Robert D. Hall, 27, and Quamay Richardson, 24, both residents of Clayton. The identity of the teenage victim has not been released by authorities.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identified the vehicle as a 2022 Hyundai Elantra. ALEA spokesperson Amanda Wasden confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.
The incident unfolded in the late-night hours as the driver attempted to outrun ALEA highway patrol officers along a rural stretch of road in southeast Alabama. Wasden disclosed the pursuit's triggering circumstances remain undisclosed as the incident is still under active investigation.
Three of the four occupants — the driver and two passengers, one of whom was 17 years old — were unrestrained and were violently ejected from the vehicle upon impact. A fourth passenger remained inside the car. All four were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the driver as Tykevious D. Russaw, 27, of Eufaula. The two adult passengers were named as Robert D. Hall, 27, and Quamay Richardson, 24, both residents of Clayton. The identity of the teenage victim has not been released by authorities.
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