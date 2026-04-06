Imtiaz Ali: Diljit Dosanjh Comes With A Lot Of Depth, Purity, Soul

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Main Vapas Aaunga', has spoken up on reuniting with the Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

The film marks their 2nd collaboration after the streaming biopic 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which Diljit starred in the titular role of the slain Punjabi folk singer.

In 'Main Vapas Aaunga', Imtiaz Ali touches upon the themes of separation, the Partition of India, and the pain that followed. Imtiaz spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and lauded Diljit for his depth as an artiste.

He told IANS,“Diljit comes with a lot of depth, he comes with a lot of purity, soul, and a lot of society, a certain humanity. He's very connected to his roots. He represents certain people, and he is such a remarkable actor, and one doesn't even understand how he is like that. He's kept himself very clean as an artiste. And he believes he's not even an actor. He says, but he's got every award, he has been nominated to the International Emmys so he's an actor of that category. My first interest, of course, is him as an actor, which is why I would like to work with him”.

He further mentioned,“I feel that there are so many aspects to Diljit, and we want to bring everything into the work that one does. In this film, it is even more eminently possible than the previous one. Who he is today, contemporarily, what his concerns are, all of that makes him a part of the soul of this film. It's a part of the emotion of this film. Like he is just speaking from his guts in this film”.

“In 'Amar Singh Chamkila' obviously, that was also a part of his roots. But what he is saying now is contemporary and more valid, because it's also about now”, he added.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. 'Main Vapas Aaunga' is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.