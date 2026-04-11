Underground Maoist Hideout Demolished By Security Forces In Narayanpur

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, April 11 (IANS) The security forces have demolished an underground hideout constructed by Maoists in the Kakur area under Sonpur Police Station area in Narayanpur, officials said on Saturday.

The hideout was discovered during an intensive search operation by the Narayanpur Police near a security camp in the dense forest region.

Acting on specific inputs, the police team launched a thorough combing exercise in the Kakur area. During the search, they unearthed a well-concealed underground structure that had been built by Naxal operatives.

According to officials, the hideout was used by the extremists for multiple purposes, including hiding from security forces, holding secret meetings, and carrying out their daily operational activities in the region.

The security personnel immediately took action and completely demolished the underground facility to prevent its further use by Maoists. No explosives or arms were reported to be recovered from the site during this particular operation. However, its destruction is seen as a major blow to the Maoists' operational capabilities in Narayanpur.

This development comes as part of the intensified anti-Naxal eradication campaign being carried out by the Narayanpur Police.

Security forces have been continuously conducting search and area domination operations across vulnerable pockets to ensure the safety of local civilians. These efforts have led to the regular recovery of improvised explosive devices, arms, ammunition, and other material caches planted or hidden by Naxal elements.

Officials said that such operations are crucial for maintaining pressure on Naxal networks and gradually eliminating their influence in the Bastar region.

The demolition of the underground hideout is expected to restrict the movement and activities of Naxal cadres, who often rely on such concealed structures for survival and planning.

Local residents have welcomed the proactive steps taken by the security forces, as these actions help create a safer environment and reduce the fear of Naxal presence in the area.

The Narayanpur Police have assured that similar search operations will continue in the coming days and support the larger goal of making Chhattisgarh free from Naxal violence.

The successful operation once again highlights the commitment of security forces in tackling left-wing extremism through sustained ground-level actions and intelligence-based strategies.