UAE Flags Fly Off Shelves After Sheikh Mohammed's Call As Residents Rush To Buy

Within hours of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum urging residents to raise UAE flags, demand surged across markets in Dubai and Sharjah, with traders and retailers reporting quick sales and strong interest from the customers.

At Old Souq in Deira, traders said the spike in demand has led to a rush for flags of different sizes, with many residents searching across stores and markets.

Abdul Badi, a trader in the souq said that demand has increased following the announcement.“We are trying to source flags from different places, and some customers are even placing special orders to get them made,” he said.

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“A flag that usually sells for Dh5 is now being sold for around Dh10, and people are still buying without a second thought.”

Shamweel TM, another trader based in the Souq, said that they usually place an order of flags a few weeks before the national day and the stock is sufficient for the whole year.“We had enough stock until the National Day, but because of the announcement, resellers like discount centres and supermarkets have brought in bulk,” said Shamweel.

He added that local production has picked up to meet demand.“Tailors in the UAE are now making flags in different sizes, following proper guidelines. Prices vary depending on size and material,” he said.

According to him, interest from residents has been strong.“We are receiving a lot of calls every day asking about availability,” he added.

A visit by Khaleej Times to discount centres in Dubai and Sharjah showed a similar trend, with good number of customers asking for UAE flags.

At a discount store in Dubai, a staff member said UAE flags are currently among the most in-demand items, with many customers asking about them as soon as they enter the store.

At a discount centre in Sharjah, an employee said that demand has remained high, with customers looking for flags throughout the day. He also mentioned that they are working to bring in more stock to meet the demand.

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