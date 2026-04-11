Before Elections, Trinamool Has Again Started Dirty Trick Of Fake Video: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister, Narendra Modi claimed on Saturday that before the Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress had again started the dirty trick of circulating fake videos in the market to gain political mileage out of that.

He was referring to the recent video-cum-audio clip released by the Trinamool Congress accusing former party legislator Humayun Kabir of entering into a Rs 1,000 crore deal with the BJP to divide Muslim voters in the state.

However, the Prime Minister refrained from directly naming Kabir or directly referring to that video clip.

"As the election dates are nearing, Trinamool Congress is sensing defeat. So they have started making false propaganda by circulating fake and Artificial Intelligence-generated videos. They have done this in Assam too. I am warning you. Do not get misled by such fake videos. Go out to vote in large numbers. Make the BJP win," PM Modi said while addressing a rally at Jangipur in minority-dominated Murshidabad district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also said that at no cost, will the BJP allow Hindu Bengalis to be a minority in West Bengal.“So be united, go to vote, and get us elected. Every single vote will be a blessing for us,” the Prime Minister said, while assuring that a son of the soil and a Bengali-speaking individual will be the Chief Minister in the new state government.

He said that this time, the Trinamool Congress will not be allowed to form the government with votes cast by illegal infiltrators.“Hence, this vote is not meant just for a change of regime. But this vote is also for protecting the identity of West Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.

He also assured the state government employees of paying Dearness Allowances at par with central government employees.

“Talks are on to introduce the 8th Pay Commission Nationally. The state government employees in West Bengal will not be deprived of that. The Dearness Allowance payments will automatically increase. They will get the benefits of the Pay Commission immediately after the BJP government is formed in West Bengal,” PM Modi said.